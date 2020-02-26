• Medicare and You presentation in Eau Claire: Wednesday, March 4, 10 a.m. at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• Organizing workshop in Augusta: Saturday, March 14 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Public Library, 113 N. Stone St. “Being Organized: Reasons, Rewards, and Resources” is a free organizing workshop. Whether it is about spring cleaning, basic decluttering, chronic disorganization, or just needing help on where to take your stuff, people around the world are taking notice. Learn how to accomplish your goals and where to get help. The free workshop will be led by Connie Kees and Angela Pedretti. No pre-registration is required. For information visit augustalibrary.org or contact the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library.
• Free QPR suicide prevention session in Chippewa Falls: Tuesday, March 17 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in McDonald Hall at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Co. Hwy. I. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Community Health is hosting a session for anyone who would like to learn how to recognize the warning signs that someone may be thinking about suicide, and how to help them. The training is called “Question, Persuade, Refer” – or QPR. Registration is required by calling 715-717-7479 or online at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes.
• HSHS Hospitals offer breastfeeding classes: Tuesday, March 17 at HSHS locations in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, the class begins at 6 p.m. in the St. Francis Conference Room at the hospital, 2661 Co Hwy I, Chippewa Falls. At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, the class begins at 6:30 p.m. in Bishop Treacy (lower level) at the hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. The classes will be taught by registered nurses who will share techniques and tips for successful breastfeeding. The classes are free, but registration is required online. For St. Joseph’s Hospital, register at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes. For Sacred Heart Hospital, register at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• Weight training for seniors in Eau Claire: Workshops are March 30 to June 8. Strong Bodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. Minimal equipment needed: set of dumbbells, ankle weight and floor mat or towel. All new participants must complete registration form before participating in a workshop at an Information Session, Thursday, March 5 or Monday, March 16. Repeat participants must complete re-enrollment consent form by March 16. Register at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735.
• Blood donation opportunities March 1-15 in northwestern Wisconsin: March is Red Cross Month, and donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed, the Red Cross said in a news release.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Stanley:
- 3/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 147 E. 4th Ave.
Menomonie:
- 3/2/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Drive
Altoona:
- 3/4/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire, 2503 N. Hillcrest Parkway
Eau Claire:
- 3/3/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Davies Center, 105 Garfield Ave.; 3/5/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Regis High School, 2100 Fenwick Ave.; 3/11/2020: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave.
Durand:
- 3/9/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Durand Masonic Community Center, 203 W. Main St.
• Support groups, classes and events at Mayo Clinic locations: For more information and to register, if noted, search the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Classes are free, unless noted.
Blood pressure screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours at each location. Call the locations for an appointment.
The “Discover Gratitude” event will be held March 30–May 1 virtually. Register by March 27.
Barron
- “Morning Yoga”: This class will be held March 9 and March 23 from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call the Barron City Library at 715-537-3881 to register.
Bloomer
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St., unless noted.
- Chippewa Valley Breast Cancer Support Group: This group will be held March 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6072 to register.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held March 2 and March 23 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Bloomer Public Library, 1519 17th Ave.
- “The Nature of Grief: Winter Into Spring”: This class will be held March 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
Chippewa Falls
- “Healthy Living With Chronic Pain”: This class will be held Mondays, March 2–April 13 (no class March 16) from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., in the Virginia O. Smith Meeting Room. Register by Feb. 27.
Eau Claire
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted.
- Bariatric Connections Support Group: This group will be held March 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3636 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction”: This class will be held March 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. or March 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options”: This class will be held March 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. or March 13 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women: The group will meet March 11 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Cabin Coffee Co., 2922 Meadowlark Lane, in Altoona, Wisconsin. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 to register or for information.
- Living Again — Cancer Support Group: This group will meet March 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-8140 to register.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register for $110.
- Mild Brain Injury Support Group: The group will meet March 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6190 for information.
- Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group: The group will meet March 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6072 for information.
- Stroke Support Group: The group will meet March 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive, in Eau Claire. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3591 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Keeping or Changing Traditions”: This class will be held March 5 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Winter Into Spring”: This class will be held March 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: This class will be held March 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
Menomonie
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted.
- Caregiver Coffee Hour Support Group: The group will meet March 4 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Family Caregiver Support Group: The group will meet March 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register for $110.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Fridays through April 17 (no class March 20) from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
- Relatives Raising Children Support Group: The group will meet March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Type 1 Diabetes Connection: This event will be held March 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.
- “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: This class will be held March 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
Osseo
- “My Night To Cook”: This event will be held March 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Osseo-Fairchild Middle/High School, 50851 East St. Register by Feb. 28.
