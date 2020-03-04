• Walk inside at Eau Claire School District’s administration building: Monday through Thursday from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 500 Main St., Eau Claire beginning Monday, March 2 through April 15. The Eau Claire Area School District is excited to offer a new opportunity for community members to get out of the cold and snow and walk inside at our Administration Building during select evenings. On board meeting Mondays, walking will conclude at 7 p.m. to accommodate the meetings. Anyone interested in taking advantage should simply park in the building’s lot and come in the main entrance to check in. The district hopes to offer the opportunity again next winter beginning in November. Please contact the Superintendent’s Office at 715-852-3002 for details.
• Medicare and You presentation: Friday, March 13, 1 p.m. at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D or Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• Cook & Connect with caregivers: Wednesdays, March 25 – April 8, 4 to 6 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Technical College Culinary Kitchen, 620 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire. A cooking class just for caregivers caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Learn to make nutritious, affordable and simple meals, using recipes that work well in small portions. No cost, register at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
From staff reports