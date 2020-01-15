• INTRODUCTION TO YOGA: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 13 at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free. If you’re curious about yoga and what it can do for you, then this is your class. We will be learning the basics with step-by-step instruction with modifications to fit all. Try a group class and we can all learn together. Open to the public. Register in person at the library, email infoservice@mycfpl.org or call 715-723-1146.
• MASTER GARDENERS HOST DISCUSSION ON AFRICAN FOOD PRODUCTION: Monday, January 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Extension office, 227 1st Street W, Altoona. Joseph Malual, Community Educator for Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire County Extension, will be discussing food production in his native country of South Sudan, Africa. In recent years drought has been a problem in what was once called the breadbasket of Africa. Malual will discuss how farmers have learned to rotate crops to utilize the soil wisely for better food production with fewer acres of land. The public is invited. Join us for an enlightening presentation, as well as refreshments.
• HSHS HOSPITALS OFFER BREASTFEEDING CLASSES: Tuesday, Jan. 21. At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, the class begins at 6 p.m. in the St. Francis Conference Room at the hospital, 2661 Co Hwy I, Chippewa Falls. At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, the class begins at 6:30 p.m. in Bishop Treacy (lower level) at the hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. The classes will be taught by registered nurses who will share techniques and tips for successful breastfeeding. The classes are free, but registration is required online. For St. Joseph’s Hospital, register at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes. For Sacred Heart Hospital, register at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• MAYO CLINIC IN BARRON HOSTING BIRTH CENTER OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1222 E. Woodland Ave. Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron will host a public open house and ribbon cutting for its new Family Birth Center and outpatient pharmacy. Attendees are invited to tour the new facilities and enjoy refreshments. The new birth center features four new rooms for moms and their families, room amenities, a nursery, family waiting room and more. It is scheduled to begin serving expecting mothers in mid-February. The new pharmacy, featuring a new retail outpatient pharmacy, expanded inpatient pharmacy and more, began serving patients Jan. 2.