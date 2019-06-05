Special Events
• “Music and Movement,” 10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays, June 10 to July 29, G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Public Library, 1519 17th Ave., Bloomer. The free event is for preschoolers and their parents to explore music, movement and sound. Registration: tinyurl.com/yamkc62n.
• “Medicare and You,” 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. The free seminar is open to anyone new to or on Medicare, caregivers and families. Registration: adrcevents.org, 715-839-4735 or 888-338-4636.
• Family hike with Lily Pad Lab, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, Big Falls County Park, south entrance, 600 Big Falls Forest Road, Fall Creek. Rain date: June 28. Registration: lilypadlab.com by Monday.
Blood Drives
• Barron County: Noon to 6 p.m. today, Chetek United Methodist Church, 300 Stout St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Shoe Sensation, 2701 West Ave., Rice Lake.
• Chippewa County: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Holy Family Hall, 136 E. Third Ave., Stanley; and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.
• Dunn County: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie; 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond St. S., Ridgeland; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road.
• Eau Claire County: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.; noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St.; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3307 State St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Faith Evangelical Free Church, 704 Kennedy Ave., Fall Creek.
• Pierce County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, River Falls Municipal Utilities, 222 Lewis St., River Falls.
• Rusk County: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Ladysmith Elementary School, 115 E. Sixth St. S.; and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, St. Anthony De Padua Church, N5333 Maple St., Tony.
• St. Croix County: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80, 1260 Wall St., New Richmond, and American Legion Post 111, 464 Highway VV, Somerset; noon to 6 p.m. Friday, The Deerfield, 1127 W. Eighth St., New Richmond; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Bergslien St., Baldwin; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Family Fresh Market, 2351 Coulee Road, Hudson.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.