• Donate blood at blood drives at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals: Tuesday, February 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, McDonald Hall, 2661 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “St. Josephs” (no apostrophe). Or on Wednesday, March 11, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Sacred Heart Hospital.” “RapidPass” is also available. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass on the same day as the drive and complete your health history before you come in to donate. This option can help speed up the process. Eligible donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well.
• HSHS hospitals host free Adult Mental Health First Aid class: Friday, Feb. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium (lower level). It’s easy to recognize the signs of a heart attack or choking, but what about the signs of anxiety or a panic attack? HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Community Health is hosting a free all-day Adult Mental Health First Aid class, open to anyone who would like to learn the common risk factors and warning signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. The free session will take place Lunch will be provided. To register, call 715-717-7479 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to offer prenatal classes in March: Mondays, March 2, 9, 16 and 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium (lower level) at the hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s Women and Infants Center is offering free prenatal education classes for first-time parents and those who would like a refresher. The hospital is also offering a prenatal class Saturday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium (lower level) at the hospital. This is a one-day class that covers the same information as the several-week series. In addition, the hospital is offering a prenatal siblings class Tuesday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. in Bishop Treacy (lower level) at the hospital. This class will help prepare three- to 10-year-olds for the changes that may occur in their families. These classes are free but registration is required by visiting www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes. For more information, call 715-717-4156.
From staff reports