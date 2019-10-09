• FREE SERIES ON TODDLER MOVEMENT: Saturdays starting Oct. 5 through Christmas, 11 a.m. at Anandaworks Wellness Education Center, 320 Putnam St., Suite 123, Eau Claire. BaredFeet is offering a free class series on toddler movement development. The series is for toddlers (aged walking to five years old) and their caregivers, and provides an opportunity for caregivers to have an activity to do with their toddlers that is not only social, but educational, healthy and fun. Participants experience songs, movement development skills, music, and yoga. Drop-ins are encouraged and there is no registration.
• LIVING WITH CHRONIC PAIN: Thursdays, Oct. 10 to Nov. 14, 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Menomonie Alliance Church, 502 21st St. N., Menomonie. Mayo Clinic Health System will host a free, multiweek “Healthy Living With Chronic Pain” workshop for people 18 and older who have, or live with someone who has, ongoing struggles with chronic pain, such as arthritis, back pain, fibromyalgia and diabetic neuropathy. Learn new healthy habits and skills that can help reduce pain and dependence on others, as well as improve energy, coping skills and quality of life. Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-375-7464 to register by Oct. 3. Eight participants are required for the course to be held.
• FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS IN BLOOMER: Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to noon, Bloomer Elementary School, 401 8th Ave. Mayo Clinic Health System and the Bloomer Women’s Club will host a free health fair during the Bloomer Arts and Crafts Fair. Participants can shop and learn more about health-related topics, such as wellness classes and events, family health, home health and hospice, rehabilitation therapy, weight management and bariatric surgery. Mayo Clinic staff also will offer these free tests: blood sugar, a lipid panel and blood pressure screening. For best results, participants should fast 12 hours before the screenings. A limited number of screenings will be available. Several giveaway items will be available.
• HOPE GALA SET FOR OCT. 12: Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave. HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation will hold its annual Hope Gala fundraising event. Pull out your poodle skirt, brush up on your Jitterbug and grab a hula hoop — enjoy a night of 1950s nostalgia with games, live music, a gourmet menu, big-ticket auction items and more. The event will be rockin’ until midnight. Tickets to the Hope Gala are $125 per person, $450 for a reserved table for four and $800 for a reserved table for eight. Funds raised at this year’s event will benefit mobile mammography, providing better access to early breast cancer detection in rural communities. To buy tickets, call 715-717-4925 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Giving/HopeGala.
• ABCs OF MEDICARE: Monday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming one-hour educational seminar. The event is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
• FREE FLU SHOTS: Monday, Oct. 14, 3 to 7 p.m. at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Rd. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s Flu Clinic will kick off at the first community clinic of the season – offering free flu shots to children up to 19 years of age. Flu shots will be offered to adults at a cost of $45.
• PREGNANCY, INFANT LOSS REMEMBRANCE WALK TO BE HELD AT IRVINE PARK: Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m. at Irvine Park, Chippewa Falls. Share of Western Wisconsin, a pregnancy and infant loss group coordinated by HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, is hosting a walk to honor babies who have died during pregnancy or shortly after birth. October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Families who have suffered a loss – either recently or at any time – are encouraged to gather at the Main Pavilion in Irvine Park near the duck pond. The walk will then proceed to the bridge for a brief memorial service. The walk will then loop through the park back to the duck pond (less than one mile). All family members and friends offering support are welcome. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, call HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Women and Infant Center at 715-717-7421.
• COFFEE AND CONVERSATION FOR WOMEN OVER 50: Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., East Troy Community Center, 2040 Buelah Ave., East Troy. Women over the age of 50 are invited to a “Coffee and Conversation,” offered by Wisconsin Rural Women’s Initiative. Participants offer ideas about the issues facing them at this second half of life stage and receive resources. Meeting with other women who share the same questions and issues are another benefit of the gathering. Those involved are encourages to meet new friends, bring old ones. The cost to attend is $5. Please be sure to register as space is limited.
For more information, or to register for this event please contact Laura at 262-374-3327 or via email at iget.com@gmail.com.
• FREE WOMEN’S HEALTH SEMINAR: Thursday, Oct. 17, 5 to 8 p.m. at 29Pines Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave., Eau Claire. Empower Me, a free women’s health seminar will be hosted by Marshfield Clinic Health System. The seminar is meant to inform and inspire through educational displays, booths staffed by medical experts in a wide spectrum of women’s health-related topics, and opportunity to connect with other area women on the topic of breast cancer. Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, plastic and reconstructive surgeon will speak on breast reconstruction, and how being self-aware and well-informed helps lead to empowerment and satisfaction. Complimentary hors d’ oeuvres and beverages will be served and door prizes will be awarded. Space is limited for this free event. To attend, register by calling (715) 858-4553.