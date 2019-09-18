• ‘ZUMBA GOLD’ CLASS IN MENOMONIE: Join Mayo Clinic Health System for a free “Zumba Gold” class. The class will be held Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Dec. 18, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., at the Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. in Menomonie.
The “Zumba Gold” class offers all the fun and energy of Zumba at a lower intensity. The class focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination in a fun, upbeat atmosphere. Drop-ins are welcome. Participants do not have to attend each week of the class.
Call the Shirley Doane Senior Center at 715-235-0954 to register.
• LEARN TO CURL IN RICE LAKE: Looking for a new hobby or sport to try? Join Mayo Clinic Health System and the Rice Lake Curling Club for a free “Learn to Curl” class on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rice Lake Curling Club, 912 S. Wisconsin Ave.
Equipment will be provided by the Rice Lake Curling Club. Participants should wear clothing that allows for them to stretch and move around, as well as soft-sole shoes. No prior curling experience is needed.
Visit the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-375-7464 to register by Sept. 18.
• MEDICARE AND YOU PRESENTATION: The Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. at the courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire.
Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare.
Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• HSHS HOSPITALS TO HOST CAREGIVER EVENT: Join HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health, in collaboration with The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County, for a presentation on “Maintaining Your Mindset: Obligation or Opportunity.”
Transform your thoughts from, “I have to,” to “I get to,” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. at 29 Pines/Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave., Eau Claire.
Learn about effective communication, compassion fatigue, self-care skills and maintaining your sense of humor with Jean Jirovec, marriage and family therapist.
A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with resource booths open, and the program begins at 6 p.m.
The event is free, but registration is required by calling 715-717-6565 or online at https://www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate for local food pantries.
• HSHS HOSPITALS HOSTING OPTIMISM EVENT: Join HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health Body.Mind.Spirit. for an uplifting, refreshing event to help your retune, recalibrate and optimize your optimism.
The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave, Eau Claire, in the RCU Theatre. “Happiness” hour with appetizers and resource booths begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Jana Stanfield, award-winning songwriter and international humorist, will help you reveal the power of positivity in your life. Her compositions have been featured on television and radio programs around the world. Stanfield’s performances have been described as “psychotherapy you can dance to.”
The cost is $10 per person, and can be purchased by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787) or https://www.pablocenter.org/all-events/.
• WONDERLAND ON THE RIVER SLATED FOR NOVEMBER: The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will host their ninth annual Wonderland on the River fundraising event on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Lake Wissota Golf and Events, 16108 97th Ave.
The fundraiser will feature a luncheon, raffles, fashion show and more. Proceeds from this year’s event will support ongoing hospital projects.
Wonderland on the River will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a tour of themed tables uniquely decorated by local designers. The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. Raffles for prizes also will be sold at the event.
Early bird tickets to the event are $40 each Sept. 1 through Oct. 18. Prices increase to $45 each Oct. 19 until the day of the event or sold out. Tickets are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through the hospital’s Volunteer Services office.
Tablescape designers are needed. If you’re interested in designing a table for the event, or for more information, contact Brandy Sikora at 715-717-7439 or at Brandalee.Sikora@hshs.org.