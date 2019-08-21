• HSHS VOLUNTEER PARTNERS HOLD CONCERT FOR STUDENTS: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Regis High School auditorium, 2100 Fenwick Ave., Eau Claire. Join the Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals for a fun concert. Featuring local singer/songwriter Jerry Way – a retired music teacher in the Chippewa Valley – the concert is free, however donations are encouraged and will help support the two hospitals’ tuition assistance and scholarship programs for area students who wish to further their education in health care-related fields. To register for the concert, visit www.SacredHeartEauClaire.org/JerryWayConcert by September 5, or call 715-717-4074.
• AUGUSTA LIBRARY OFFERS QPR TRAINING: Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Augusta Memorial Library, 113 N. Stone St. The library will host a free QPR training, standing for Question, Persuade, and Refer – the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Laura Baalrud, Director of Community Health for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals, will lead the free QPR training at the library. She will also provide a resource table with information. This program is geared for teens, parents, teachers, mentors, young adults, seniors and anyone who wants to learn how to help others in crisis. Please register for this free class as www.SacredHeartEauClaire.org/Events-Classes. For information visit www.augustalibrary.org or contact the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library.
• HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S PARTNERS COLLECTING BOOKS: Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will collect new and used books and sell them to raise money for the group’s scholarship fund. To donate, drop off new and used books Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at the front desk of the hospital, 2661 County Highway I. Please do not donate text books, dictionaries or encyclopedias. To purchase, visit McDonald Hall at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Book prices will start at 25 cents with $2 bag sale all day Friday. For more information, call 715-717-7439.
• FUNDRAISING FOR ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH: Friday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge Senior Living, Bear Paw Ave., Rice Lake. Cambridge Senior Living, which has been admitting residents since March of this year, is excited to hold their inaugural Summer Celebration to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The event will feature a Walking Taco Bar, live music and raffle prizes. All proceeds raised during the Summer Celebration will go towards their fundraising goal of $2,000. Local musician Steve Szydel (The Singing Bus Driver) will be performing live, and there will be yard games set up on the patio for all to enjoy (weather pending). The Walking Taco Meal Deal is just a $6 donation, and includes your walking taco with all the fixin’s, a bottled water, and a fresh baked cookie. Call 888-651-7220 for more information.