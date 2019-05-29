SPECIAL EVENTS
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. Appointment: 715-838-6171
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley sites in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St., and Chippewa Falls, 611 First Ave. Appointments: 715-568-2000, Bloomer; and 715-720-4400, Chippewa Falls.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland sites in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave.; Chetek, 220 Douglas St.; and Rice Lake, 331 S. Main St., Suite H. Appointments for all sites: 715-537-6747.
• Blood pressure screening, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St., and Osseo, 13025 Eighth St. Appointments for both sites: 866-544-6144.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar sites in Elmwood, 236 E. Springer Ave.; Glenwood City, 219 E. Oak St.; and Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road. Appointments: 715-639-4151, Elmwood; 715-265-7321, Glenwood City; and 715-233-7777, Menomonie.
• Strike Out Stroke With the Eau Claire Express, Saturday, Carson Park, 1110 Carson Park Drive. Blood pressure checks and information are available beginning at 6 p.m., and the first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. Cost: $9, general admission; and $11, grandstand.
• “Healthy Living With Chronic Pain,” 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 to July 18, except July 4, Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive. The free workshop is for adults who have, or live with someone who has, ongoing struggles with chronic pain. Registration: 866-375-7464 by Thursday.
• Guided sunset canoe paddle, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Hunt Hill Audobon Sanctuary, N2384 Hunt Hill Road, Sarona. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided for the free event. Registration: tinyurl.com/yamkc62n or 866-375-7464 by Thursday, June 6.