• MEDICARE AND YOU: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. An Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families on Get information on: Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D, Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• DOVE HEALTHCARE — OSSEO RIBBON CUTTING: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 3 to 5 p.m. at Dove Healthcare – Osseo, 51019 Ridge View Rd. The Dove Healthcare-Osseo addition adds 16 one-bedroom apartments to the existing 24, including more parking space and a lounge and laundry room on first floor. Join us Nov. 13 for holiday music, hors d’oeuvres, and tours of the new addition. The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 3:30 p.m. We invite you to help us kick off the holiday season and bring non-perishable food items to support area pantries. As a thank you, you will be entered for a door prize.
• DEMENTIA CARE IN THE HOME: Thursday, Nov. 14, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Street Methodist Church, 337 Lake St., Eau Claire. Presented by Lisa Wells, Dementia Care Specialist Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County. If you are providing care for a family member living with dementia and at times feel frustrated or overwhelmed, the DICE Approach may help. Class size is limited. Register at www.adrcevents.org or Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 888-338-4636 or adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
• ZUMBA PARTY: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls YMCA will be offering a ZUMBA Party The event will be free for members and the community. The instructors will be featuring several different ZUMBA styles and rhythms that will keep you moving and smiling all morning. The event will start with ZUMBA Kids from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. After this, there will be time to drop off your child at Child Watch. Child Watch will be available to members only starting at 10 a.m. The second phase of the event begins at 10 a.m. and is open to those ages twelve and older. At the end of the event, participants will have the chance to win prizes. No registration is required.
• ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH SHARED: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway St., 12 to 1:30 p.m. Dr. Tom Dow has been involved with Alzheimer’s disease research for a number of years. During Primetime Friends, he will share what he’s learned and what the future may hold as we age. Steve and Carol Holden will cook a meal. Come enjoy food, fellowship and knowledge at noon. RSVP by Monday, Nov. 18 to save a place at the table: 715-834-2668 or at maryb@firstucceauclaire.org. Let us know if you need a ride.
• LOVE-LIGHT CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: Sunday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. For the 34th year, the Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital will sponsor the Love-Light Christmas Tree outdoor lighting ceremony at the hospital. Refreshments will be served in the lobby starting at 4:45 p.m. Thousands of loved ones will be represented as lights on the trees in front of the hospital. All proceeds from this event will support the ministry of The Healing Place, a free grief support center for area residents.
• RESERVE A LIGHT FOR TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: For a donation of $10 per name, you can reserve a light of remembrance or a light in recognition of a loved one at the Love-Light tree lighting ceremony listed above. A white light represents a deceased adult; a blue light, a deceased child; a red/green light, a living relative/friend; and a gold light, living/deceased veterans/active military. Lighted tree topper sponsorships are available for donations of $100. Nativity sponsorships are available for donations of $250. Donations must be received by noon on Nov. 20 to Volunteer Partners at Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. The names of loves ones submitted by the deadline will be listed in a special tribute in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram on Nov. 30. Submission forms are available in the hospital’s main lobby information desk, cafeteria, family waiting center, cancer center, The Healing Place and volunteer services department. Donations can also be made online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Volunteer/Love-Lights. For more information, please call (715) 717-4255.
• TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of every month at the Lobby Conference Room (formerly called “MECR-1”) at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave. The next meetings are scheduled for Dec. 5 and Jan. 2. To bring together individuals and families affected by this injury, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has been hosting a free monthly support group for community members and their families affected by traumatic brain injuries. Registration is not needed and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Jamie Wright at (715) 717-4505.
• LOVE LIGHTS CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION IN CHIPPEWA FALLS: 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at chapel of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls. The annual Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will hold their annual Love Lights Christmas Celebration. Beautiful trees located throughout the hospital’s healing garden will shine brightly during the holiday season as a reminder of a special loved one. The cost is $5 per light but larger donations are welcome. Participants can choose a white light in memory of a deceased loved one, a red or green light in honor of the living, or a blue light to honor military personnel. The names of those honored and remembered will be published in a special ad in the Chippewa Herald in December. Purchase a light and have your friend or loved one included in the published list. All names submitted by Nov. 25 will be published unless indicated otherwise. However, lights can still be purchased until Christmas. To purchase a light, send a $5 minimum donation per light to Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, by Nov. 25 to be included in the publication, or pick up a form at the hospital’s information desk, in the gift shop or at the volunteer services office. Donations can also be made online at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/LoveLights. For more information, contact HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services at (715) 717-7439.