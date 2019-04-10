SPECIAL EVENTS
• “ABC’s and D’s of Medicare,” 11 a.m. Monday, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. The free one-hour educational seminar is for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Information: Jeff Sauter, 715-577-2641.
• Foot and nail clinic, Thursday, April 18, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Glenwood City, 219 E. Oak St. Get your toenails clipped and feet examined. Cost: $20. Appointment: 715-639-4151.
• “Dementia Symposium: Constructing Exceptional Care,” 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave. The educational symposium, hosted by Azura Memory Care, is designed to provide knowledge and insight to physicians, counselors, psychologists, nurses, social workers, nursing home and assisted living administrators, other professionals and family caregivers. Topics: “Medications to Enhance Dementia Care,” “Encouraging Positive Interactions,” “MEND Approach to Alzheimer’s,” “Shining a Light on Younger Onset Dementia” and “Dementia Research Blueprint.” Cost: $60 with an additional $15 added if a certificate of 6.5 hours of continuing education clock hours is requested. A light breakfast, lunch and snack will be provided. Information: Katie Fennell, 715-563-2618 or katie.fennell@azuramemory.com.
• “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 23, Mayo Clinic Health System, Chestnut Street Conference Room. Use the Chestnut Street entrance. Free. Information: 800-272-3900.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Barron County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, Woodstone Senior Living, 950 Bear Paw Road, Rice Lake; noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, Parkview United Methodist Church, 234 N. Maple St., Turtle Lake; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, Cameron High School.
• Chippewa County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, Bloomer Area Aquatic & Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave.
• Dunn County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, UW-Stout, 302 10th Ave. E., Menomonie; noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, Menomonie Seventh Day Adventist Church, E6451 S. Highway E; and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, Viking Bowl and Lounge, N8590 Highway 40, Colfax.
• Eau Claire County: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18, Eau Claire County Jail, 728 Second Ave.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, Valleybrook Church, 411 S. Barstow St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22, The Lismore, 333 Gibson St.
• St. Croix County: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, St. Croix Central High School, 1751 Broadway St., Hammond.
• Trempealeau County: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls, 13083 Main St.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment to donate or obtain more information.