• MAYO CLINIC OFFERING MORNING YOGA: On seven Mondays — Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 — from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the Barron Public Library, 10 N. Third St. Join Mayo Clinic Health System and the Barron Public Library, and start your week off right with free “Morning Yoga” classes. The class combines flow movements and holding postures to improve strength, flexibility and balance. Beginners will learn the basics, while more experienced students can take postures to a deeper level. Call the Barron Public Library at 715-537-3881 to register.
• BUDGET COOKING CLASS: Sept. 26 and Nov. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. each day at the Menomonie Market Food Co-op, 814 Main St. E. in Menomonie. Mayo Clinic Health System and the Menomonie Market Food Co-op are teaming up to present “Eat Well on a Budget,” a free adult cooking class. The class will focus on the core concepts from the book, “Eat Well on $4/Day: Good and Cheap.” Participants will learn how to prepare tasty and budget-friendly recipes. Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-375-7464 to register by one week prior to each class.
• HEALTH TOPICS IN THE HMONG COMMUNITY: Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to noon at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Rd. Join Mayo Clinic Health System for a free presentation of “Hot Health Topics for the Hmong Community.” Participants will learn ways to decrease their risk of diabetes and heart disease, and how to recognize signs of a stroke or heart attack. An interpreter will be available. Refreshments will be provided. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7489 for information or to register. Participants should register by Sept. 23.
• BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals will host their annual “Blessing of the Animals” events on Sunday, September 29. At St. Joseph’s Hospital the event will begin at 1 p.m. at the hospital’s Healing Garden outside of the main entrance at 2661 Co. Highway I, Chippewa Falls. At Sacred Heart Hospital the event will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the hospital’s Healing Garden outside of the main entrance at 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. All pets must be leashed or under control and owners must provide clean up. The events are free and open to the public.
• LIVING WITH DIABETES: Mondays from Sept. 30 through Nov. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Menomonie Market Food Co-op, 814 Main St. E., in Menomonie. Mayo Clinic Health System will offer a free “Healthy Living With Diabetes” workshop for people 18 and older who have diabetes, prediabetes or live with someone who has diabetes. Learn about self-management to maintain an active and fulfilling life. Topics include medications, sick days, monitoring blood sugar, and skin and foot care. The workshop is supported by the Dunn County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Registration is required. Eight participants are required for the course to be held. Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-375-7464 to register by Sept. 23.
• BETTER HEARING, BETTER LIVING: Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, 2455 Sawgrass Pl., Altoona. As part of The Classic’s ongoing Savvy Seniors Series program, Shawna Lee, Doctor of Audiology with Prevea Health will present “Better Hearing, Better Living.” Shawna will present strategies people can use to improve their hearing and understanding with or without hearing aids. She will also discuss common myths and truths about hearing loss and current best-practice methods for getting the most out of hearing instruments. “Savvy Seniors Series,” is a free monthly information session that is open to the general public, featuring a different speaker with a message focused on enhancing the quality of life for seniors. Light refreshments will be available along with door prize drawings. Registration for the Oct. 2 presentation is required by calling 715-839-0200 by Tuesday, Oct. 1.
• BUILDING RESILIENT KIDS: Six-week program, Oct. 7 — Nov. 17. Adults are invited to help children in their lives build resilience, along with social and coping skills, by participating in Mayo Clinic Health System’s “Road to Resilience” virtual program. The free, six-week, gamelike program runs from Oct. 7 through Nov. 17 and offers age-appropriate resources for adults and youth to work through together. The online resources are items that participants can do, read or watch in any order. Parents, grandparents, teachers, community organizers and trusted friends to children can participate. Visit the Classes and Events section at mayoclinichealthsystem.org to register by Oct. 1.
• OCTOBER SESSIONS AT THE HEALING PLACE: The Healing Place, a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support, is offering the following programs and sessions in October. All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Drive, Eau Claire, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 715-717-6028.
- Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 5 p.m.,
- Tuesday evening meditation group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m.,
- Wednesday morning meditation group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 3, 10:30 a.m.,
- gratefulness gathering
- , a monthly program designed to cultivate grateful living. Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 3 and 17, 6:30 p.m.,
- suicide survivor’s support group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 7 and 21, 6:30 p.m.,
- parent grief support group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 8, 5 p.m.,
- sound meditation/Tibetan singing bowls
- with Mary Jackelen. Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m., “It’s ok that you’re not ok.” A program using TED Talks to discuss
- grief, loss and life transition
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 16, 23 and 30, 2 p.m.,
- Personality, Emotional Intelligence and Emotional Style
- , three-part workshop to help strengthen relationships by reducing conflict and improving communication. Free. Call to register by Oct. 9, 715-717-6028.
- Oct. 17, 11 a.m., “Book Club,” part of The Healing Place’s
- Movies with a Message
- series, at Micon Downtown Cinema (315 S. Barstow Street). Free. No registration needed. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m.,
- Mindfully Merry
- : Taming the Tinsel at Holiday Time, offers tips for coping with stress and grief at Christmastime and beyond. Free. No registration needed.
- Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m., six-week
- spouse loss support group
- . Free. Call to register by Oct. 24, 715-717-6028.