• LEARN ABOUT MEDICARE: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. Learn the ABCs of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
• FALL INTO MINDFULNESS: Learn ways to reduce stress and make connections with others around you as Mayo Clinic Health System presents free “Fall Into Mindfulness” classes. Sessions will be held at the Barron Public Library, 10 N. Third St.
Upcoming session are “Mindfulness and DIY Succulent Gardening,” Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., register by Sept. 13; and “Yoga and Meditation,” Oct. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m., register by Oct. 13.
Call the Barron Public Library at 715-537-3881 to register.
• UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: As part of The Classic’s ongoing Savvy Seniors Series program, Fred Crosby, local medical insurance expert and former sales manager with Humana, will present “Understanding Medicare” on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 3:45 to 5 p.m.
Attendees of this session will hear about the various Parts A, B, C and D. In addition, Crosby will explain how a Medicare supplement works and what Medicare Advantage plans do. He will also talk about how coverage through the Veteran’s Administration works and how Senior Care and the State Pharmaceutical Assistance Plan can be used as tools for medical coverage.
“Savvy Seniors Series” is a free monthly information session that is open to the general public and is held at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens. Each session features a different speaker with a message focused on enhancing the quality of life for seniors. Light refreshments will be available along with door prize drawings. Registration for the September 4 presentation is required by calling 715-839-0200 by Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Classic at Hillcrest Greens is located at 2455 Sawgrass Pl., Altoona.
• ‘SUICIDE: THE RIPPLE EFFECT’ SCREENING: A feature length documentary focusing on the devastating effects of suicide and the tremendous positive ripple effects of advocacy, inspiration and hope will be screened Thursday, Sept. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire.
The film highlights the journey of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, and chronicles the positive ripple effect his life has because he survived and chose to thrive.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, JONAH and First Presbyterian Church are presenting this film to the community at no cost. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the showing starting at 6 p.m.
A light meal will be provided and online registration is appreciated: www.surveymonkey.com/rippleeffectec. For more information call 715-221-9115.
• MAYO CLINIC EAU CLAIRE CLASSES IN SEPTEMBER: Explore the support groups, classes and events being held at Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Northwest Wisconsin. For more information and to register (if noted), search the Classes & Events page on Mayo Clinic Health System’s website. Classes are free, unless noted.
Barron
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave., unless noted:
Tuesdays, Sept. 10 — Oct. 15: Living Well With Chronic Conditions, Tuesdays, 6–8:30 p.m. St. Anthony the Abbott Catholic Church, 900 St. Anthony St., Cumberland, Wisconsin. $10 suggested donation. Call 715-537-6225 to register by Sept. 6.
Sept. 14: Barron Fall Fest Kids Activities, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave.
Sept. 19: Fall Into Mindfulness: Mindfulness and DIY Succulent Gardening, 4:30–6 p.m. Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call 715-537-3881 to register by Sept. 13.
Sept. 23: Morning Yoga, 8:15–9 a.m. Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call 715-537-3881 to register.
Sept. 26: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m.–noon. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
Sept. 30: American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon–6 p.m. Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive. Go to redcross.org to register.
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-537-6747 for an appointment.
Bloomer
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St.:
Sept. 23: Music and Movement, 10:15–11:45 a.m. G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library, 1519 17th Ave.
Wednesdays and Fridays, Sept. 18 — Dec. 13: Strong Bodies: Advanced, no class Nov. 27 or Nov. 29, 9–10 a.m., or 11 a.m.–noon. Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave. Register by Sept. 16.
Wednesdays and Fridays, Sept. 18 — Dec. 13: Strong Bodies: Basic, no class Nov. 27 or Nov. 29, 10–11 a.m. Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave. Register by Sept. 16.
Sept. 10: The Nature of Grief: Grief as a Natural Process, 5–6 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-568-2000 for an appointment.
Chippewa Falls
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley, 611 First Ave., unless noted.
Sept. 11: Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women, 1:30–3 p.m. Deb’s Cafe, 1120 122nd St. Call 715-464-5086 for more information and to register.
Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 16–Dec. 11: Strong Bodies: Basic, no class Nov. 25 or Nov. 27, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Chippewa Falls Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Register by Sept. 9.
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-720-4400 for an appointment.
Eau Claire
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted:
Sept. 5: The Nature of Grief: Grief as a Natural Process, 5–6 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
Sept. 9: Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group, 3–5 p.m. Call 715-838-6072 for information.
Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9–Dec. 18: Strong Bodies: Basic, 8–9:15 a.m. Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave., Fall Creek. Register by Sept. 4.
Sept. 10: Living Again Cancer Support Group: Lymphedema, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-464-8140 to register.
Sept. 11 or Sept. 13: Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options Class, Sept. 11, 9–11 a.m., or Sept. 13, 12:30–2:30 p.m. Call 715-838-6595 to register.
Sept. 11: Common Bonds Grief Support Group, 1:30–3 p.m. Deb’s Cafe, 1120 122nd St. Call 715-464-5086 to register and for information.
Sept. 12: Imagine Lecture, 7–8 p.m. Register by Sept. 5.
Sept. 16 or Sept. 26: Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction Class, 2–3 p.m., or Sept. 26, 9–10 a.m. Call 715-838-6595 to register.
Mondays and Fridays, Sept. 16–Dec. 6: Strong Bodies: Basic, no class Nov. 29, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St. Register by Sept. 9.
Sept. 16 — Dec. 6: Strong Bodies: Advanced, Mondays and Fridays, no class Nov. 29, 9–10 a.m. Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St. Register by Sept. 9.
Sept. 17: Mild Brain Injury Support Group, Sept. 17, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-6190 for information.
Sept. 19: Stroke Support Group, noon–1:30 p.m. Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive. Call 715-838-3591 for information.
Sept. 19: The Nature of Grief: Common Reactions to Grief, 5–6 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
Sept. 21: Heart Walk, 8 a.m. registration; 9–11 a.m. walk. Carson Park, 1110 Carson Park Drive. Visit eauclairewiheartwalk.org or call 715-838-3012 to register by Sept. 21.
Sept. 24: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m.–noon. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
Sept. 25: Bariatric Connections, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-838-6171 for an appointment.
Mayo Clinic Diet, $110. Call 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register.
Menomonie
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted:
Sept. 4: Caregiver Coffee Hour, 9:30–11 a.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Sept. 12-13: Know Your Numbers Screening, 6–10 a.m. Register by Sept. 6.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 17-Dec. 19: Strong Bodies: Advanced, no class Nov. 26 or Nov. 28, 10–11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by Sept. 10.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 17-Dec. 19: Strong Bodies: Basic, no class Nov. 26 or Nov. 28, 1–2 p.m. Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by Sept. 10.
Sept. 18: “Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories” Documentary Screening, 7–8:45 p.m. Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Register by Sept. 16.
Wednesdays, Sept. 18–Dec. 1: Zumba Gold, 9:30–10:15 a.m. Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Call 715-235-0954 to register.
Sept. 19: Relatives Raising Children Support Group, 10:30 a.m.–noon. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Sept. 19: Family Caregiver Support Group, 6:30–8 p.m. Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call 715-232-4006 for information.
Sept. 20 — Dec. 20: Music and Movement, no class Oct. 11 or Nov. 29, 10–10:30 a.m. Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
Sept. 25: Bariatric Connections, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
Sept. 26: Eat Well on a Budget, 6–7 p.m. Menomonie Market Food Co-op, 814 Main St. E. Register by Sept. 19.
Sept. 28: Challenge and Rope Course Adventures, 10 a.m.–noon. University of Wisconsin-Stout Challenge Course, corner of 18th Avenue and Fifth Street. Register by Sept. 19.
Sept. 28: Hot Health Topics for the Hmong Community, 9 a.m.–noon. Call 715-233-7489 with questions or to register by Sept. 23.
Mondays, Sept. 30 — Nov. 11: Healthy Living With Diabetes, 9–11:30 a.m. Menomonie Market Food Co-op, 814 Main St. E. Register by Sept. 23.
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-233-7777 to schedule an appointment.
Mayo Clinic Diet, $110. Call 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register.
Mondovi
This event will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St.:
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St. Call 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment.
Osseo
These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo, 13025 Eighth St., unless noted:
Mondays, Sept. 16 — Oct. 21: Healthy Living With Chronic Pain, 3–5:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 9.
Sept. 19: American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon–6 p.m. Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St. Go to redcross.org to register.
Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment.