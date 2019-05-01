SPECIAL EVENTS
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley sites in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St., and Chippewa Falls, 611 First Ave. Appointments: 715-568-2000, Bloomer; and 715-720-4400, Chippewa Falls.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland sites in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave.; Chetek, 220 Douglas St.; and Rice Lake, 331 S. Main St., Suite H. Appointments for all sites: 715-537-6747.
• Blood pressure screening, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St., and Osseo, 13025 Eighth St. Appointments for both sites: 866-544-6144.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar sites in Elmwood, 236 E. Springer Ave.; Glenwood City, 219 E. Oak St.; and Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road. Appointments: 715-639-4151, Elmwood; 715-265-7321, Glenwood City; and 715-233-7777, Menomonie.
• “Healthy Living With Diabetes,” 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 14 to June 25, UW-Extension, 227 First St. W., Altoona. The free class is for people 18 and older who have diabetes or prediabetes or live with someone who has diabetes. Registration: 715-839-4735 by Tuesday.
• National Diabetes Prevention Program, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays, May 16, 2019, to April 9, 2020, Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive. The class is open to adults with prediabetes and an elevated body mass index. It meets weekly for six months, then biweekly and then monthly for the one-year program. Cost: $20. Registration: 866-375-7464 by Friday, May 10.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Buffalo County: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Friendship Church, 970 Oak St., Mondovi.
• Chippewa County: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Anson Town Hall, 13836 Highway S, Jim Falls; noon to 6 p.m. Friday, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary St., Cadott; and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
• Dunn County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Boyceville Middle School, 1003 Tiffany St.; 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Family Video, 1412 Ninth St., Menomonie; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N.
• Eau Claire County: Noon to 6 p.m. today, Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road; 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd.; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
• Pepin County: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Pepin Sportsman’s Club, N10076 Sandridge Road.
• St. Croix County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Hudson Hospital & Clinic, 405 Stageline Road; 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hudson YMCA, 2211 Vine St.; noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Football Makes Us Family, 411 Highway UU, Hudson, and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 365 W. River Drive, New Richmond; 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson; 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Lutheran Church, 510 Germain St., Somerset; and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 Highway UU, Hudson.
• Trempealeau County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Whitehall High School, 19121 Hobson St.; and 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Blair Lutheran Church, 126 S. Peterson Ave.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.