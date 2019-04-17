SPECIAL EVENTS
• “My Night to Cook,” 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, Osseo-Fairchild Middle/High School, 50851 East St., Osseo. Youth 10 and older can learn some quick, easy meals and snacks that they can prepare for their family at home. Youth attend the first hour independently, and the parents are invited to come back for the last half hour to sample what they prepared. Registration: 866-375-7464 or tinyurl.com/yamkc62n.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Chippewa County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 26, Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, McDonell High School, 1316 Bel Air Blvd., both in Chippewa Falls.
• Pierce County: 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, First Covenant Church, 1374 N. Main St., River Falls.
• Rusk County: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Bruce High School, 104 W. Washington Ave.
• St. Croix County: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 505 13th St. S., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, The Purple Tree, 516 Second St., both in Hudson.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.