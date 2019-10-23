• WINTER WEAR OPEN HOUSE IN MENOMONIE: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., Menomonie. United Way of Dunn County is offering free winter clothing to those in need at a Winter Wear Open House from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The open house is located at Marketplace Foods in the former bank site at the front of the store. All items available will be new or gently used. All family members needing winter clothing must be present to receive winter wear. Items will be available for all ages while supplies last. Refreshments will be served, and volunteer helpers will be available to help guests find items. Last year the event brought in nearly 250 people who were outfitted with free winter wear.
• DONATIONS OF WINTER WEAR NEEDED: Donations of winter clothing are needed for the United Way Winter Wear Open House listed above. To donate drop items by Nov. 4 at the C3 Center, 1620 Stout Rd., or the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. or at the customer service desk at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. Items most in need are snow pants and boots but all winter clothing will be accepted. The United Way of Dunn County C-3 Center provides furniture, bedding, housewares, hygiene items, clothing and more for free. This program is intended to make homes and their lives better by allowing individuals and families to utilize their financial resources for basic needs such as food, housing, medications, childcare and more. The center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and one Saturday per month.