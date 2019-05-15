SPECIAL EVENTS
• Blood pressure screenings, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire Hospital, Valley Bistro, 2310 Craig Road. Free. No appointment necessary.
• “Medicare and You,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. The free seminar is open to anyone new to Medicare or on Medicare, caregivers and families. Registration: adrcevents.org, 715-839-4735 or 888-338-4636.
• “Healthy Living With Chronic Pain,” 1 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, June 3 to July 15, except July 1, Chippewa Falls Public Library, Virginia O. Smith Meeting Room, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, or 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 to July 18, except July 4, Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive. The free multiweek workshop is for people 18 and older who have, or live with someone who has, ongoing struggles with chronic pain, such as arthritis, diabetic neuropathy and fibromyalgia. Registration: 866-375-7464 or mayo clinichealthsystem.org by Monday, May 27, for the Chippewa Falls class and Thursday, May 30, for the Barron event.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Barron County: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron; and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, Prevea Health, 1051 West Ave., Rice Lake.
• Dunn County: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St., Downsville; and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Cardinal FG, 2200 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie.
• Pierce County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30, River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St.
• St. Croix County: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, First Lutheran Church, 218 Highway K, and Friday, May 31, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 475 N. Knowles Ave., both in New Richmond; and 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 Highway TT, Roberts.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.