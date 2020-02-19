• Teen dating workshop today in Chippewa Falls: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. “Dating in the Digital World” includes dinner and door prizes. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. With more than 1 in 5 teens experiencing dating violence in Wisconsin, local and statewide initiatives are working to support communities in promoting healthy, respectful, non-violent relationships. Family Support Center and their teen partners from their primary prevention program, Talk About It, are offering a free workshop on teen dating violence. For more information about Family Support Center’s primary prevention program, Talk About It, and the work they are doing to create and sustain social change pertaining to dating and domestic violence, please contact Family Support Center by calling 715-723-1138 or emailing familysupport@fsccf.org.
• Making Memories that Matter in Augusta: Wednesday, February 26, 1 p.m. at the Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N Stone St., Augusta. Learn ways to easily capture your memories and leave a legacy of smiles for all you love to enjoy! Join Paula Gibson from Azura Memory Care and see how to create Life Story Books, Memory Boards and Treasure Boxes. Contact the Augusta library to pre-register as supplies are limited. Gibson is the Regional Director of Communications and Engagement for Azura Memory Care, which provides homes for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in numerous communities throughout Wisconsin. Gibson is also a Co-Facilitator for the Eau Claire County Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Awareness Support Group and is a contributor to numerous health and senior related publications in the state. For more information and/or to pre-register visit augustalibrary.org or contact the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library.
• Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group offered in Eau Claire: Thursday, Feb. 27 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St., Eau Claire. Do you feel alone in your caregiving journey? Are you looking for ways to help a loved one with memory loss? Azura Memory Care invites all affected by memory loss to attend its free, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group. Kim Negus, music therapist with Western Wisconsin Music in Medicine, will be the presenting speaker. Attendees are welcome to attend any and all portions of the session. There is no cost or reservation required to attend. For more information or assistance, the community can contact Paula Gibson, support group facilitator at 715-491-0880 or Katie Fennell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care, at 715-563-2618.
• Medicare and You free seminar in Eau Claire: Friday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m. at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• Organizing for life’s transitions presentation in Altoona: Wednesday, March 4 from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, 2455 Sawgrass Place, Altoona. As part of The Classic’s ongoing Savvy Seniors Series program, Connie Kees from Consult An Organizer will present “Organizing for Life’s Transitions.” People often ask the following: “How long should I keep certain papers? What if my children, relatives, or friends want certain items?” Kees will share tips and advice on how you can coordinate the complete emptying of your home in a timely manner and how to make your move less daunting. “Savvy Seniors Series,” is a free monthly information session that is open to the general public and is held at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens. Light refreshments will be available along with door prize drawings. Registration for the March 4 presentation is required by calling 715-839-0200 by Tuesday, March 3.
• HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital holds babysitting training for kids: The classes are at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital McDonald Hall, 2661 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14. The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is offering two classes in March to prepare those ages 11 and older for babysitting. An instructor will prepare participants to be effective caregivers by covering feeding, diapering and basic first aid. Attendees will also learn how to provide safe activities and chose age-appropriate games. Babysitting skills will be learned through discussion, video presentation and hands-on learning stations. The cost is $10 per person, which includes lunch and class materials. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the hospital’s volunteer services department at 715-717-7439, or visit www.StJoesChipFalls.org/Events-Classes.
• HSHS hospitals to hold Restorative Health series March 10: Tuesday, March 10, 5:30 p.m. at 29 Pines/Sleep Inn and Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave, Eau Claire. If you have diabetes – a chronic condition that affects more than 100 million U.S. adults – you’ll want to join HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals for a presentation on how to better manage your diabetes and make your life easier. The presentation is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6 p.m. Hear from local experts including a wound care physician, a certified family nurse practitioner and a registered dietitian. Resource booths and refreshments will be available. Registration is required by calling 715-717-6565 or www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes. Future installments in the hospitals’ Restorative Health series will be scheduled throughout the year.
