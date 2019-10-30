• PREVENTING FALLS WORKSHOP: Mondays, Nov. 4 – Dec. 16, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Stepping On falls prevention workshops meet once weekly for seven weeks. In the program you will learn simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect you fall risk, how to get up safely if you do fall, ways to remove fall hazards at home and how to navigate safely outside. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636.
• FALL INTO MINDFULNESS: Barron Public Library, 10 N. Third St. Learn ways to reduce stress and make connections with others around you as Mayo Clinic Health System presents free “Fall Into Mindfulness” classes. Upcoming sessions are “Mindful Eating”, Nov. 6 from 5 to 6 p.m., register by Nov. 1; and “DIY Thoughtful Gifts for the Holidays”, Dec. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m., register by Dec. 6. Call the Barron Public Library at 715-537-3881 to register.
• ESTATE PLANNING FOR SENIORS: Wednesday, November 6 from 3:45 to 5 p.m., 2455 Sawgrass Place, Altoona. As part of The Classic’s ongoing Savvy Seniors Series program, Lisa Hirschmann, Attorney-at-Law with Otto & Steiner Law, will present “Estate Planning for Seniors.” Lisa will touch on wills, trusts, end-of-life organization, as well as probate, basic real estate transfers, and overall financial planning. “Savvy Seniors Series,” is a free monthly information session that is open to the general public and is held at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens. Light refreshments will be available along with door prize drawings. Registration for the Nov. 6 presentation is required by calling 715-839-0200 by Tuesday, Nov. 5.
• MONTHLY PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: First Wednesday of every month, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Dove Healthcare–Rice Lake, 910 Bear Paw Ave. In partnership with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, Dove Healthcare – Rice Lake is set to host a Parkinson’s Support Group. The meeting will feature guest presenter Allison Triebold, a personal trainer with Turtle Lake & Clear Lake Physical Therapy & Rehab Specialists. Triebold will talk to attendees about Rock Steady Boxing, a non-contact boxing based fitness curriculum designed specifically for those living with Parkinson’s disease. For more information, call Courtney Drury at 715-781-8710.
• NOVEMBER SESSIONS AT THE HEALING PLACE: The Healing Place, a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support, is offering the following programs and sessions in November. All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Drive, Eau Claire, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 715-717-6028.
Nov. 4 and 18, 6:30 p.m., parent grief support group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Nov. 5, 12, 29 and 26, 5 p.m., Tuesday evening
meditation group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m., Wednesday morning
meditation group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Nov. 7 and 21, 6:30 p.m.,
suicide survivor’s support group
- . Free. No registration needed.
- Nov. 13, 10 a.m.,
sound meditation/Tibetan singing bowls
- with Mary Jackelen. Free. No registration needed.
- Nov. 21, 11 a.m.,
“Poms,”
- part of The Healing Place’s Movies with a Message series, at Micon Downtown Cinema (315 S. Barstow Street). Free. No registration needed. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• GROUPS, CLASSES AND EVENTS AT MAYO CLINIC IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN: For more information and to register, if noted, search the Classes and Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Classes are free, unless noted.
Barron
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave., unless noted.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive: Donate blood Nov. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive. Visit American Red Cross to register.
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-6747 for an appointment.
- “Fall Into Mindfulness: Mindful Eating”: This class will be held Nov. 6 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-3881 to register by Nov. 1.
- “Morning Yoga”: This class will be held Nov. 4 and 18, 8:15–9 a.m. on both days, in the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-3881 to register.
Bloomer
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St.
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-568-2000 for an appointment.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Nov. 4 and 18 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library, 1519 17th Ave., in Bloomer.
- “The Nature of Grief: Keeping or Changing Traditions”: This class will be held Nov. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
Chetek
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-6747 for an appointment. Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Chetek, 220 Douglas St.
Chippewa Falls
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley, 611 First Ave., unless noted.
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-720-4400 for an appointment.
- Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women: The group will meet Nov. 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Deb’s Cafe, 1120 122nd St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for more information and to register.
Eau Claire
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted.
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6171 for an appointment.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction Class”: This class will be held Nov. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options Class”: This class will be held Nov. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m., or Nov. 8 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- Creative Grief Workshop for Kids: This class will be held Nov. 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 to register by Nov. 1.
- Feel and Look Your Best: Plastic Surgery — Breast Augmentation, Reduction or Lift: This information session will be held Nov. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Eau Claire South I-94, 4751 Owen Ayres Court. Register by Nov. 11.
- Living Again Cancer Support Group: Recent Updates in Cancer Research: The group will meet Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-8140 to register.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- Mild Brain Injury Support Group: The group will meet Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6190 for information.
- Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group: The group will meet Nov. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6072 for information.
- “Stepping On: Fall Prevention Class”: This class will be held Mondays, Nov. 4–Dec. 16, 1:30–3:30 p.m., for all sessions. Grace Lutheran Church, Memorial Assembly, 202 W. Grand Ave. Go to adrcevents.org or call 1-888-338-4636 to register by Oct. 28.
- Stroke Support Group: The group will meet Nov. 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3591 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Keeping or Changing Traditions”: This class will be held Nov. 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: This class will be held Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Call Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900 for information.
Menomonie
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted.
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7777 to schedule an appointment.
- Caregiver Coffee Hour: This event will be held Nov. 6 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Family Caregiver Support Group: The group will meet Nov. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- Relatives Raising Children Support Group: The group will meet Nov. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Type 1 Diabetes Connection: This event will be held Nov. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.
Mondovi
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment. Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St.
Osseo
- Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment. Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo, 13025 Eighth St.
Rice Lake
Blood pressure screening: Screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-6747 for an appointment. Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Rice Lake, 331 S. Main St., Suite H.