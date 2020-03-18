• Health events canceled in Chippewa Valley: Many health care facility events in the Chippewa Valley have been canceled in and through April.
A list of events and cancellations at Mayo Clinic Health System can be found at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/classes-and-events.
A list of events and cancellations at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire can be found at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
A list of events and cancellations at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls can be found at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes.
A list of events and cancellations at Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire Center can be found at www.marshfieldclinic.org/events
