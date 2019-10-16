• GET FLU SHOTS AT COMMUNITY CLINICS: Various times and dates in Eau Claire and Altoona. The Health Department received grant funding to offer a free flu shot to all children under 19 years old at Health Department community flu clinics. These clinics will be held at several school sites and the Indoor Sports Center. All children and adults are welcome to attend any of the clinics. Adults can get a flu shot for $45.
The flu can be especially dangerous for many people, including young children, pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and others whose immune systems are not working well. Eau Claire County residents of all ages are hospitalized with respiratory influenza every year. For more information, see flushot.echealthdepartment.org.
All children under 19 years old can get a free flu shot at the clinics below. Adults can get a flu shot for $45.
Health Department Community Flu Clinics include:
Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Rd.: Monday, Oct 14, 3 to 7 p.m.
Northstar Middle School: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1 to 5 p.m.
Altoona Elementary School: Monday, Oct. 21, 9 to 11 a.m.
Altoona High School: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Delong Middle School: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 1 to 5 p.m.
Fall Creek Elementary School: Tuesday, Oct 29, 9 a.m. to noon
Augusta High School: Tuesday, Oct 29, 2 to 5 p.m.
South Middle School: Wednesday, Oct 30, 1 to 5 p.m.
• MAYO CLINIC OFFERING FLU VACCINES: Mayo Clinic Health System will offer flu vaccine at sites throughout northwest Wisconsin. New this year, patients can self-schedule a flu vaccination appointment by logging into Patient Online Services, and clicking on “New Appointment.” Then they can click on the Flu Immunization button, and select a date, time and location that works best for their schedule.
When making an appointment, note that children 6 months through age 8 need two flu vaccines if it’s the child’s first seasonal flu vaccination. The second vaccine is given at least four weeks from the date of the first.
Those not self-scheduling can call for an appointment at one of these locations:
Barron: 1222 E. Woodland Ave., 715-537-6747
Bloomer: 1501 Thompson St., 715-568-2000
Chetek: 220 Douglas St., 715-537-6747
Chippewa Falls: 611 First Ave., 715-720-4400
Eau Claire: 733 W. Clairemont Ave. or 1400 Bellinger St. (Call your primary care provider’s office or 715-464-7468. Walk-ins are welcome at Express Care, South Point Shopping Center, 2839 Mall Drive, Suite 5, Eau Claire.)
Elmwood: 236 E. Springer Ave., 715-639-4151
Glenwood City: 219 E. Oak St., 715-265-7321
Menomonie: 2321 Stout Road, 715-233-7777
Mondovi: 700 Buffalo St., 715-926-4858
Osseo: Seventh Street entrance, 715-597-3121
Rice Lake: 331 S. Main St., 715-537-6747
The cost of seasonal flu vaccine is covered by many insurance plans. Mayo Clinic Health System will bill insurance or accept payment.
• AUTHOR TO SPEAK AT DISABILITY ISSUES FORUM: Thursday, Oct. 17, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Schofield Auditorium at UW-Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Ave. The 11th Annual Schneider Disability Issues Forum will host author, mental health advocate, Book Riot editor and former teen librarian Kelly Jensen. Jensen will discuss her experiences with depression and anxiety as well as her decision to seek help for herself when she turned 30. She’ll also discuss strategies, resources and tools for opening conversations about mental health. The event is free and open to the public.
• HSHS HOSPITALS TO HOST FREE SUICIDE PREVENTION SESSION: Thursday, October 24, 5 to 6:30 p.m., McDonald Hall at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Co Hwy I. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health: Body.Mind.Spirit is hosting a session for anyone who would like to learn how to recognize the warning signs that someone may be thinking about suicide, and how to help them. The training is called “Question, Persuade, Refer” – or QPR. Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save a life. Registration is required by calling 715-717-7479 or online at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes.
• BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES OCT. 16-31: During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Donate blood at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire
Additional blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31 include:
Chetek: Oct. 17, 1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 711 First St.
Mondovi: Oct. 16, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mondovi Public School, 337 N. Jackson
Bloomer: Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Catholic School, 1210 Main St.
Cornell: Oct. 30, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Cornell High School, 708 Bridge St.
Jim Falls: Oct. 25, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Jim Falls United Methodist Church, 13883 County Highway S.
Stanley: Oct. 18, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 147 E. 4th Ave.
Boyceville: Oct. 17, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Boyceville Community Ambulance District, 504 Race St.
Colfax: Oct. 16, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, N. 8590 WI 40
Menomonie: Oct. 21, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 1700 Stout St. Oct. 24, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th St. E., and 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N.
Altoona: Oct. 25, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1828 Lynn Ave.
Eau Claire: Oct. 29, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, 4319 Jeffers Road
Fall Creek: Oct. 22, 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Faith Evangelical Free Church, 704 Kennedy Ave.