OLYMPIAN TO SPEAK IN EAU CLAIRE: Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. Suzy Favor-Hamilton, a former Olympic runner who became a Las Vegas escort, will present “Dismantling Shame — Moving Forward” at the Imagine Lecture.
Hamilton has an intimate understanding of how the shame many live with may leave a path of destruction. She will speak of the shame that she experienced as a result of her past, and how it wreaked havoc on her mind and left her stuck in her journey to move forward.
Hamilton also is author of The New York Times bestselling memoir, “Fast Girl: A Life Spent Running From Madness.” The book details a complex life shaped by anxiety, suicidal depression and bipolar disorder, while living under the facade of the all-American girl who seemed to have it all.
Hamilton’s story focuses on living with bipolar disorder and the often disastrous consequences of misdiagnosis.
Light refreshments will be served following the presentation. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. To RSVP, call Community Engagement and Wellness at 1-866-375-7464 or search for “Imagine Lecture” in the Classes & Events section at mayoclinichealthsystem.org.
Attendees should park in the free parking ramp at the corner of Fulton and Whipple streets, and proceed to the auditorium in the lower level of the hospital.
• HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S PARTNERS COLLECTING BOOKS: Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will collect new and used books and sell them to raise money for the group’s scholarship fund.
To donate, drop off new and used books Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at the front desk of the hospital, 2661 County Highway I. Please do not donate text books, dictionaries or encyclopedias.
To purchase, visit McDonald Hall at the hospital from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Book prices will start at 25 cents with $2 bag sale all day Friday. For more information, call 715-717-7439.
• HSHS VOLUNTEER PARTNERS HOLD CONCERT FOR STUDENTS: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Regis High School auditorium, 2100 Fenwick Ave., Eau Claire. Join the Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals for a fun concert.
Featuring local singer/songwriter Jerry Way – a retired music teacher in the Chippewa Valley – the concert is free, however donations are encouraged and will help support the two hospitals’ tuition assistance and scholarship programs for area students who wish to further their education in health care-related fields.
To register for the concert, visit www.SacredHeartEauClaire.org/JerryWayConcert by September 5, or call 715-717-4074.
• STEP UP TO HUNGER RUN: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. The third annual Step Up To Hunger 5K walk/run on Sept. 28 will include 9 a.m. registration and a 10 a.m. start on the Red Cedar Trail in Menomonie, followed by a chili and cornbread feed at Riverside Park. $20 for adults, $10 for children aged six to 18 and kids under age five are free.
Register online beginning Aug. 1 at https://steppingstonesdc.missionsconnex.com/StepUp2Hunger2019, or call Stepping Stones at 715-235-2920. Medals for best times, prizes for top pledge-getters, first 100 registrants receive a T-shirt and swag bag. Proceeds benefit Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters and support services programs.
• SEPTEMBER AT THE HEALING PLACE: The Healing Place is a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support. All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Dr., Eau Claire, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 715-717-6028.
Tuesday evening meditation group: Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 5 p.m. Free. No registration needed.
Wednesday morning meditation group: Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m. Free. No registration needed.
Gratefulness gathering: Sept. 5, 10:30 a.m., a monthly program designed to cultivate grateful living. Free. No registration needed.
Suicide survivor group: September 5 and 19, 6:30 p.m. Free. No registration needed.
Living Mindfully meditation education series: Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30; Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25. 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. Twelve-week Living Mindfully meditation education series is free. Register by September 3.
Six-week spouse loss support group: Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Free. Call to register by September 5.
Sound meditation/Tibetan singing bowls with Mary Jackelen: Sept. 11, 10 a.m. Free. No registration needed.
TED Talks to discuss grief, loss and life transition series: Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration needed.
Parent grief support group: Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. Free. No registration needed.
Stepping Stones through grief: Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. Ongoing grief support group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Free. No registration needed.