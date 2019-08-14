• YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CLASS: Aug. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is hosting a free all-day Youth Mental Health First Aid class, open to anyone who would like to learn the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents. This class builds understanding of the importance of early intervention and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The course is designed for adults who regularly interact with adolescents. The free session will take place Aug. 15 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Lunch will be provided. To register, call 715-717-7479 or https://www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• ESSENTIAL OILS 101 IN AUGUSTA: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 North Stone St. A free essential oils class will be held at the Augusta Memorial Public Library. Crystal Johnson will answer your questions about essential oils and demonstrate how to make a roller using essential oils. Attendees will have a chance to register for a door prize drawing. Rollers will be available for purchase. In this class, attendees will learn the basics and benefits of essential oils and how they can be implemented into a daily routine. Crystal Johnson is a lifelong learner, mom, and wellness advocate of essential oils. For information visit augustalibrary.org or contact the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library at 113 North Stone Street.
• TREATING SPORTS INJURIES: Saturdays, Aug. 17 through Oct. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1400 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Injured athletes can receive immediate diagnosis and treatment during the walk-in Saturday Morning Sports Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic Health System, open on Saturdays, Aug. 17 to Oct. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Orthopedic Center. The clinic is specifically designed to help athletes injured during practices or events earlier in the week. A complete set of sports medicine professionals, including physicians, nurses, athletic trainers and X-ray technologists, is assembled in one location to provide an immediate, one-stop source of care. Athletes can receive X-rays, a physician examination and treatment plan in a single visit. No matter the sport, the clinic can help all athletes, including cheerleaders, dancers, football players, runners, and soccer or volleyball players. Common issues seen include overuse injuries, sprains, fractures, and shoulder and knee strains. Fees apply at each location, and insurance is billed. Parental consent is required before any treatment. Saturday clinics are not for concussion screenings or evaluations.
• DOCUMENTARY TO DISCUSS TRAUMA: Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St. A new Wisconsin Public Television documentary addresses the lasting impact of trauma on children, adults and the lives of those around them – and looks to new approaches to assist survivors. The Augusta Memorial Public Library will host a free film screening and discussion of “Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories” followed by a question-and-answer discussion moderated by providers from Prevea Health. The film takes viewers inside juvenile courtrooms to understand the process of serving children in need of protection and support services.
• MEDICARE PRESENTATION IN EAU CLAIRE: Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• RICE LAKE DIABETES WORKSHOP: Thursdays, Aug. 22 through Sept. 26, 1:30 to 4 p.m. at at Cambridge Senior Living, 820 Bear Paw Ave., Rice Lake. Join Mayo Clinic Health System and the Aging and Disability Resource Center for a “Healthy Living with Diabetes” workshop. “Testing blood sugar, taking insulin and monitoring your health makes diabetes a daily challenge for those who have it,” said Joanne Walker, registered nurse and wellness educator at Mayo Clinic Health System. This seven-week workshop is for people 18 and older who have diabetes, prediabetes or live with someone who has diabetes. Topics include medications, sick days, monitoring blood sugar, and skin and foot care. The course requires a minimum of eight participants to be held. Go to the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or call 715-537-6225 to register by Aug. 15.
• AUGUSTA DIABETES WORKSHOP: Thursdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 17, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Augusta Senior & Community Center, 616 W. Washington St., Augusta. Healthy Living with Diabetes is a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or who live with some that does. Topics include healthy eating and nutrition, food label reading and meal planning, relaxation techniques, partnering with your health care provider for short-term goal setting, fitness for exercise and fun, feedback and problem-solving, stress and depression management, communicating effectively with friends, family, and your medical team and more. Workshop meets weekly on Thursdays. No cost for the workshop, space is limited. Register at least one week in advance of workshop at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.