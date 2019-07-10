SPECIAL EVENTS
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Appointment and location: 715-838-6171
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley sites in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St., and Chippewa Falls, 611 First Ave. Appointments: 715-568-2000, Bloomer; and 715-720-4400, Chippewa Falls.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland sites in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave.; Chetek, 220 Douglas St.; and Rice Lake, 331 S. Main St., Suite H. Appointments for all sites: 715-537-6747.
• Blood pressure screening, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St., and Osseo, 13025 Eighth St. Appointments for both sites: 866-544-6144.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar sites in Elmwood, 236 E. Springer Ave.; Glenwood City, 219 E. Oak St.; and Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road. Appointments: 715-639-4151, Elmwood; 715-265-7321, Glenwood City; and 715-233-7777, Menomonie.
• Splash pad fun, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Cameron Splash Pad, 1300 W. Main St.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Barron County: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Barron High School, 1050 E. Woodland Ave.
• Chippewa County: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Moose Lodge No. 246, 8118 149th St., Chippewa Falls; and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Lake Holcombe United Methodist Church, 27841 Highway M, Holcombe.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.