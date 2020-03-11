• ABC’s and D’s of Medicare in Eau Claire: Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
• School district, Marshfield Clinic to host screening of documentary on suicide: Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at North High School Auditorium, 1801 Piedmont Rd., Eau Claire. Registration is required and childcare will be available for children age 12. Those 12 and over may attend with a parent or caregiver. The Eau Claire Area School District and Marshfield Clinic will host a community viewing of the documentary, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.” The film highlights the journey of Kevin Hines who, at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. The screening will include several parts of the film. Afterwards, Dr. Jennifer Muehlenkamp, a professor of psychology at UW-Eau Claire, licensed psychologist and internationally respected expert in the field of suicidology, will host a question and answer session. A resource fair will also be available throughout the evening to share the services available in the community to support mental health. The event is open to the public. To register for the event, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rippleeffectecasd.
• Vaping and e-cigarette effects presentation in Augusta: Wednesday, March 18, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Augusta High School cafeteria, E19320 Bartig Rd. Free and open to the public. Vaping: A New Public Health Safety Concern is an evidence-based educational presentation on the effects of vaping and e-cigarettes presented by Dr. Diane Marcyjanik, an assistant professor in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UW-Eau Claire along with nursing students Lyndsay Strang, Heidi Pardon and Lindsay Boehm. The event is co-sponsored by the Augusta Memorial Public Library. This presentation will help start the important and necessary conversation to increase knowledge about e-cigarettes and vaping along with providing helpful resources. For more information visit augustalibrary.org or contact the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library at 113 North Stone Street.
• Family-to-family class in Eau Claire: Next class starts Wednesdays, March 25 through May 13. Signature Program with a series of eight weekly classes that meet for 2 1/2 hours each, designed for family and friends of adult individuals living with a mental illness. Focuses on the biology of the major brain disorders, pharmacology, coping and communication skills, and sharing with others experiencing a similar situation. Led by NAMI trained facilitators. Held in Eau Claire; location revealed with registration. Pre-registration is required, please call to register and for more information at (715) 450-6484.
• Film screening, QPR training in Augusta: Saturday, March 28, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Memorial Library, 113 N. Stone St. The Augusta Memorial Library will host a free film screening followed by QPR training. This 2018 film “Hoan Alone: Personal Stories from the Bridge” directed by Aaron Johnson, explores the issues of the bridge and suicide through three intimate interviews. Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge is one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks; it’s also a popular site for suicides. Film attendees are invited to stay for the free QPR training session. QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. Laura Baalrud, Director of Community Health for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals, will lead the free QPR training at the library. This program is geared for teens, parents, teachers, mentors, young adults, seniors and anyone who wants to learn how to help others in crisis. Please contact the library if you wish to attend as pre-registration is requested to ensure enough materials for everyone. For information visit www.augustalibrary.org or contact the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library at 113 North Stone Street.
• Exercise program for seniors in Eau Claire: March 31 through June 4, 8:30 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 2233 Golf Rd., Eau Claire. Physical Activity for Lifelong Success (PALS) is a beginner exercise program for older adults. It’s a ten-week group exercise and lifestyle class, exercise for 60 minutes, days each week plus a 45-minute lifestyle class once each week, six-month follow up coaching and encouragement either by phone or in person. Register at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
