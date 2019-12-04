• LOVE LIGHTS CHRISTMAS IN CHIPPEWA FALLS: Thursday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m. in the chapel, 4:30 p.m. for tree lighting at the Chapel at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls. The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s annual Love Lights Christmas Celebration will be at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls. Thousands of lights will be displayed on trees in front of the hospital and in the hospital’s healing garden in memory of loved ones or to honor friends in the community. This event is open to the public. Tree lighting will be in the hospital’s Healing Garden outdoors.
• SOIL, WATER AND NUTRIENT MANAGEMENT MEETING: Eau Claire County Extension will be hosting the 2019 Soil, Water & Nutrient Management Meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Eagles Club, 2588 Lake Hallie Rd, Chippewa Falls. Presentations by Wisconsin State Soil Specialists will include “Comparing Tillage Practices and Nitrogen Rates for Corn,” “Evaluating Corn Nitrogen Management Decisions,” “Profitability of Phosphorus and Potassium Fertilization of No-till Corn and Soybeans,” “Badger Ag. Tech. Lab Update” and others. Four hours of Certified Crop Advisor CEU credits have been requested. Presentations begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. Lunch is included in the cost of $45 (before Nov. 26), $55 after and at the door. Contact the Eau Claire County Extension office at 715-839-4712 or visit their website at https://eauclaire.extension.wisc.edu/ for registration information.
• TOYS FOR TOTS IN RICE LAKE: Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake is an official partner of the Marine Toys for Tots Program for the first time this year. Anyone who would like to drop off a new, unwrapped toy, can do so at the building, 820 Bear Paw Ave., Rice Lake, any time Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year, a total of 2,830 toys were donated to 1,120 local children in need, and Cambridge is hoping that with their help, the program will blow that number out of the water this year.
• COOKIES WITH SANTA: Cambridge Senior Living will also host “Cookies & Cocoa with Santa” on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 820 Bear Paw Ave., Rice Lake. This event offers the opportunity to bring the kids and grandkids to show off your cookie decorating talents just in time for Christmas! Cambridge will provide homemade cookies and enough frosting and sprinkles to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth. There will also be a hot cocoa bar with all the fixings and an appearance by the big man himself. Prizes will be given away, and a photographer will be available for photos with Santa.
• BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES: In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood or platelets now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal.
Check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation centers days and hours.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Additional blood donation opportunities Dec. 2-31:
Barron
- Dec. 13: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Highway 25
Rice Lake
- Dec. 3: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Nunn Ave.
- Dec. 6: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.
- Dec. 20: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Link Ford Lincoln RV, 2700 Decker Drive
Mondovi
- Dec. 26: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 221 W. Main
Bloomer
- Dec. 26: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.
Boyd
- Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Boyd Legion Hall, 135 Clark St.
Chippewa Falls
- Dec. 9: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 County Trunk I
- Dec. 16: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.
- Dec. 19: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St.
Elk Mound
- Dec. 27: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Menomonie
- Dec. 5: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout, 302 10th Ave. E.
- Dec. 6: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road
Altoona
- Dec. 18: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., River Prairie Center, 1445 Front Porch Place
- Dec. 18: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., River Prairie Center, 1445 Front Porch Place
Eau Claire
- Dec. 2: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.
- Dec. 3: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church EC, 337 Lake St.
- Dec. 9: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 East Ridge Center
- Dec. 9: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Davies Center, 105 Garfield Ave.
- Dec. 12: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Davies Center, 105 Garfield Ave.
- Dec. 23: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.