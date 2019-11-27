• NOMINATE RICE LAKE FAMILY IN NEED FOR CHRISTMAS SURPRISE: Cambridge Senior Living, Rice Lake’s new assisted living facility, is running a “Holiday Cheer Campaign” for which they are seeking out nominations of Rice Lake families who, for whatever reason, could use some extra holiday cheer this year. Cambridge will choose one or more families and will provide an unforgettable Christmas for them this year. Nominate a family in need by privately messaging the Cambridge Senior Living Facebook page, or sending an email to brandexec@cambridge.care. Nominations are open through Nov. 30.
• UNDERSTANDING ADVERSE CHILDHOOD EXPERIENCES: Friday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Monsignor Edmund Klimek Auditorium (lower level) at the hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is offering a session on adverse childhood experiences – also known as “ACEs” – and brain development. The session is free, but registration is required by calling 715-717-7479 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• PREGNANCY, INFANCY LOSS REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave. Share of Western Wisconsin, a pregnancy and infant loss group coordinated by HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, is hosting a special Christmastime memorial service for families and friends who have experienced a loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, early infant death or SIDS in the past year. Families and friends throughout western Wisconsin are welcome to attend. The event is free and registration is not required. For more information, contact Spiritual Care Services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals at 715-717-6174.
• DONATE BLOOD AT HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL: Monday, Dec. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. in McDonald Hall, 2661 County Hwy I. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “St. Josephs” (no apostrophe). “RapidPass” is also available. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass on the same day as the drive and complete your health history before you come in to donate. This option can help speed up the process. Eligible donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well.
• HEALING SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire. The Healing Place, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s Center for Life’s Journeys, will host “The Healing Sounds of Christmas” holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 12. The concert will feature the Eau Claire Master Singers and doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert is free, but registration is required by Friday, November 29 by calling 715-717-6565 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• DECEMBER AT THE HEALING PLACE: The Healing Place, a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support, is offering the following programs and sessions in December.
All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Drive, Eau Claire, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 715-717-6028.
- Dec. 2 and 16: 6:30 p.m., parent grief support group. Free. No registration needed.
- Dec. 3: 10 and 17, 5 p.m., Tuesday evening meditation group. Free. No registration needed.
- Dec. 4: 11 and 18, 10 a.m., Wednesday morning meditation group. Free. No registration needed.
- Dec. 5: 10:30 a.m., gratefulness gathering, a monthly program designed to cultivate grateful living. Free. No registration needed.
- Dec. 5 and 19: 6:30 p.m., suicide survivor’s support group. Free. No registration needed.
- Dec. 10: 5 p.m., sound meditation/Tibetan singing bowls with Mary Jackelen. Free. No registration needed.
- Dec. 12: 10:30 a.m., “Beyond Closure.” A program using TED Talks to discuss grief, loss and life transition. Free. No registration needed.
- Dec. 12: 6 p.m. (doors open), 7 p.m. (program begins), Healing Sounds of Christmas concert featuring the Eau Claire Maser Singers. Florian Gardens. Free. Register by Nov. 29 by calling 715-717-6565 or www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
- Dec. 19: 11 a.m., “A Wish for Christmas,” part of The Healing Place’s Movies with a Message series, at Micon Downtown Cinema (315 S. Barstow Street). Free. No registration needed. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• MAYO GROUPS, CLASSES, EVENTS FOR DECEMBER: For more information and to register, if noted, search the Classes and Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Classes are free, unless noted.
Blood pressure screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours at all facilities. Call the clinic for an appointment.
Barron
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave., unless noted.
- “Fall Into Mindfulness: DIY Thoughtful Gifts for the Holidays”: This class will be held Dec. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call the Barron City Library at 715-537-3881 to register by Dec. 6.
- “Morning Yoga”: This class will be held Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, 8:15–9 a.m. on both days, in the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call the Barron City Library at 715-537-3881 to register.
Bloomer
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. on both days, at G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library, 1519 17th Ave., in Bloomer.
- “The Nature of Grief: Finding Hope in the Holiday Season”: This class will be held Dec. 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
Chippewa Falls
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley, 611 First Ave., unless noted.
- Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women: The group will meet Dec. 11 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Deb’s Cafe, 1120 122nd St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for more information and to register.
Eau Claire
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction”: This class will be held Dec. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m., or Dec. 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options”: This class will be held Dec. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m., or Dec. 13 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- Mild Brain Injury Support Group: The group will meet Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6190 for information.
- Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group: The group will meet Dec. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6072 for information.
- Stroke Support Group: The group will meet Dec. 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3591 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Finding Hope in the Holiday Season”: This class will be held Dec. 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- Wind Walkers Support Group: The group will meet Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call 715-838-6030 to register.
Menomonie
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted:
- American Red Cross Blood Drive: This event will be held Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register go to redcross.org
- Caregiver Coffee Hour: This event will be held Dec. 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Family Caregiver Support Group: The group will meet Dec. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- Relatives Raising Children Support Group: The group will meet Dec. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Type 1 Diabetes Connection: This event will be held Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.