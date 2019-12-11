• Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an educational seminar: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
• Medicare and You presentation: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m., 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital offers prenatal classes in January: Mondays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium (lower level) at the hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave. If you’re a soon-to-be parent, you likely have a lot of questions about what to expect during pregnancy, labor and delivery, and more. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s Women and Infants Center is offering free prenatal education classes for first-time parents and those who would like a refresher. The hospital is also offering a prenatal class Saturday, Jan. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium (lower level) at the hospital. In addition, the hospital is offering a prenatal siblings class Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m. in Bishop Treacy (lower level) at the hospital. This class will help prepare three- to 10-year-olds for the changes that may occur in their families. These classes are free but registration is required by visiting www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes. For more information, call 715-717-4156.