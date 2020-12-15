Some people exposed to COVID-19 or a close contact of a case may be able to shorten their quarantine time, after new Wisconsin Department of Health Services alternatives for quarantine went into effect on Dec. 7.
The Health Department is providing more clarification for people who may choose a shorter quarantine length, according to the state’s guidelines.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms at any time during your quarantine, you should isolate and get tested, and you won’t be able to choose a shorter quarantine.
The CDC, the state and the Health Department still support a full 14-day quarantine as the safest quarantine length after being exposed to COVID-19.
Q: What do I need to do to consider a shorter quarantine length (10-day with no test, or 7-day with a negative test)?
A: A shorter quarantine time may be possible if you can do all of the following:
- Keep six feet of distance from anyone you don’t live with (except brief contact of less than 15 minutes in a day).
- Continue to wear a mask when around people you don’t live with or when in public spaces.
- Reliably monitor symptoms.
- Have no symptoms for a full 14 days after exposure to COVID-19.
Q: How can I get a proof of a test or letter to end my quarantine early, if I can meet the required conditions?
A: The Health Department is not able to provide proof of a negative test to end your quarantine. If you choose to get tested during your quarantine, you can get your test results from the test site where the test was done.
Q: Can anyone choose a shorter quarantine?
A: No. A shorter quarantine may not be the safest choice in all settings, like in high-risk group settings — for example, in long-term care facilities, shelters, jails, and prisons, healthcare workers; or for individuals who can’t guarantee symptom monitoring or maintaining physical distance from others for the full 14 days.
A shorter quarantine may be possible if close contact activities (whether related to social activities, sports, work, etcetera) don’t happen for a full 14 days after exposure. Young children, some people with special needs, and others who cannot reliably report symptoms may only choose the 14-day quarantine.
Q: If I started quarantine before Dec. 7, can I choose a shorter quarantine length?
A: No. According to the state’s rules, the alternative quarantine lengths cannot be applied retroactively. That is, anyone who started quarantine before Dec. 7 must quarantine for the full 14 days.