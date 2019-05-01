The spring months in Wisconsin bring warm air and new life. Along with spring comes many delicious and seasonal superfoods — nutrient-rich foods that can make you feel energized and all around healthier when incorporated into a well-balanced meal plan.
Spring is a wonderful time to venture out and try some of these superfoods. Some fruits and vegetables to look out for are:
• Asparagus: Asparagus is loaded with vitamin K and folate, two very important nutrients for bone and heart health. Asparagus is delicious when roasted with olive oil and garlic (another spring seasonal herb).
• Berries: Strawberries are the earliest berries to ripen in the summer. Most berries contain antioxidants as well as vitamin C. Berries are delicious by themselves, but they can be paired with yogurt, oatmeal, granola and smoothies.
• Dark greens: From spinach to broccoli rabe, dark greens are full of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins K, A and C and calcium. Dark greens make delicious cold salads but also taste good when sautéed in olive oil with garlic, seasonings and some herbs. You can even sneak them into dishes like pizza, soup or pasta for added nutrition and little flavor impact.
• Avocados: They are high in monounsaturated fat, otherwise known as the good fat. There are endless amounts of ways to cook with avocados. Not only do they make a great guacamole dip, but they can be used to top just about anything and can add great creaminess to a dish.
You can find these foods plus a lot more seasonal fruits and vegetables at local area farmers markets or in grocery stores. Sometimes, you can even pick them fresh at farms for a fun, family-friendly activity.
Weltzin, a native of Big Bend, is majoring in dietetics and food science and technology at UW-Stout, Menomonie.