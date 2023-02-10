DALLAS — Hugo and Erica Briones, like thousands of other homebuyers in North Texas, are waiting patiently for their new home to be built — but their home is different.

Unlike most of the 48,000-plus new homes that began construction in Dallas-Fort Worth last year, the Briones’ 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is one of only a few in the region built using a new method of construction, concrete 3D printing.

