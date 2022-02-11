Selling your home in the winter comes with the unique challenge of increasing the curb appeal when everything is covered in snow.
Here are some tips to make your home stand out among the dreary landscape of winters in the Midwest.
Safety first
You can never have too much light. The days are short in the winter, and you may have showings after dark. It is important to have good lighting so prospective buyers are safe and can see your property.
Make sure your garage lights are working. If your exterior lights use motion sensors, consider changing them so they’ll always be lit up during your home’s viewing window.
Add additional lighting to your walkways and backyard spaces to increase visibility. If possible, consider adding lights at the driveway entrance.
Remove snow and ice from your driveway, sidewalks and stairs. Make sure you have a safe path for those who are viewing your house to get to your house. Remove any icicles hanging from the gutters and make sure any debris is cleared.
Color is key
Adding some color in key spots will help your home stand out among the white and grey snow and slush.
A pretty wreath and doormat can add some color in a temporary way. Winter plants are a great way to add some green to your space. Consider using some winter friendly evergreens along your walkway and front porch. Porch pots come in all shapes and sizes and can be a colorful addition to your outside space.
If you have a front porch large enough to accommodate chairs, consider putting out some bright colored chairs. Potential buyers can envision themselves enjoying the space in warmer weather.
Small details can make a big difference
It might be time to replace your house numbers. A trip to the hardware store to find some large and easy-to-read numbers will help prospective buyers find your property and make it shine.
Scraggly tree branches can be off-putting. Make sure your trees are nicely trimmed.
Add some garden décor to make up for the lack of flowers this time of year. A silver or gold orb can add a nice touch to your outside décor.
Keep up on maintenance
You want to make sure your home is not perceived as high-maintenance.
Stay on the lookout for ice dams. Remove any cobwebs or squished bugs by the entrance.
Check for any torn screens on your windows. Take the time to make sure your windows are clean and well maintained.
With these tips in mind, you can help your house stand out in the winter. Curb appeal is just as important in the winter months as it is in the warmer months.
Julie Brown is a realtor and owner of Julie Brown Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Affiliates, a member of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. House Calls is submitted by association members. For more information call 715-835-2526 or email info@cvhomebuilders.com.