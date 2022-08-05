BIZ-REAL-APARTMENT-DEMAND-LA

Construction workers make progress on a new apartment building during March 2020 in Los Angeles. A new study states that over 4 million new apartments need to be built by 2035 in the U.S. to tackle shortages and keep up with demand.

 Los Angeles Times

A rental housing shortage in many major U.S. cities has fueled huge rent increases as apartment vacancies have plunged.

To keep up with demand and tackle the shortages, apartment developers need to build more than 4 million units nationwide over the next 13 years, according to a study by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association.

Recommended for you