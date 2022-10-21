REMODELING SEMINAR: Homeowners contemplating a major remodeling project can learn how to start that process early next month at a seminar in Eau Claire.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will present "The ABCs of Remodeling" at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the group's headquarters, 4319 Jeffers Road.
Financing, expected time frames, the building process, hiring a remodeler and other topics will be covered in the seminar.
The seminar's panel of experts is comprised of Tony Brooks of Brooks Home Renovations, Andy Stanley of Andy Stanley Construction and mortgage loan officer Katie Behrendt of WNB Financial.
Attending the seminar costs $10 per person, which includes a ticket to February's Home & Garden Show. Go online to cvhomebuilders.com/events or call 715-835-2526 to register.
From staff reports
