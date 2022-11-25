HOUSING CONFERENCE: An Eau Claire commission that seeks to boost housing in the area is sponsoring a conference next week at Chippewa Valley Technical College, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
The Eau Claire Housing Opportunities Commission’s Regional Housing Conference will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at CVTC’s Business Education Center.
Realtors, developers, housing organizations and others interested in learning about challenges and opportunities in the region’s housing market are encouraged to attend.
Session topics will include housing analytics, zoning, green building methods, universal design, transportation, and how housing relates to equity, diversity and inclusion.
Tickets cost $15, which includes lunch.
To register, go online to tinyurl.com/5xypjakr.
From staff reports
