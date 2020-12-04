CVHBA AWARDS: The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association recognized its top members this week in a virtual annual meeting.
The Builder of the Year Award went to Ashley Construction for the local company’s leadership role in efforts to encourage youth involvement in the building trades. Owner Adam Ashley has spoken to students in classrooms, participated in career fairs and hired youth apprentice students.
Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing won the Associate of the Year Award for a number of philanthropic efforts it led this year. In the Love Local 2020 campaign, Hurlburt matched every dollar that people spent buying $20 gift cards to support small area businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hurlburt’s other philanthropic work this year included installing a free HVAC system for a local veteran through a radio station’s giveaway promotion and hosting a photo contest to raise money for the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office K9 program.
Mary Kay Brevig, who retired in June after a long career at Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, won the CVHBA’s Hall of Fame Award. The award recognizes longtime association members who make significant contributions to the organization. Brevig started a committee in 2000 that has since accomplished more than 20 different community service projects performed by CVHBA members.
A new honor created this year, the Hans Solem Founders Award, recognizes a retired association member who was critical in the advancement of the CVHBA. Dan Knapp, who retired in 2010 from his career at Lyman Lumber, won the inaugural award for his involvement in the CVHBA in its early years. He was instrumental in securing financing for the CVHBA’s first offices, establishing a scholarship fund, leading the organization and serving on several committees.
