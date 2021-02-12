GAP YEAR: The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will not be holding its annual Home & Garden Show this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After polling vendors, talking with the event’s venue, considering postponement or a virtual event, the association decided that taking this year off is the best route.
“We had really looked at all of the options,” CVHBA Executive Officer Christina Thrun said.
This week the organization announced the show’s 43rd running will be delayed until February 2022.
There are usually between 4,000 to 5,000 people who attend the show to visit the 130 vendor booths and talk to businesses about potential building, remodeling or home improvement work. The show is held each February because that’s when the building industry is planning for the upcoming construction season.
“It times out well for the businesses as well as the customers. It’s the perfect time of year to be thinking about that project,” Thrun said.
Some vendors who would usually have deals associated with the annual show are instead offering them this year via the CVHBA’s Home Inspirations magazine. That publication will be available next week at the association’s office, numerous member businesses and at cvhomebuilders.com.
• • •
ONLINE GARDENING: An annual gardening seminar organized by PBS Wisconsin will be free this year and held in an online format.
Usually held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, the PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo will instead be streamed online on Feb. 20 and 21 on Facebook, YouTube and the expo’s own website.
From 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days, there will be live online videos of lectures, demonstrations and episodes of gardening TV programs. An “ask the experts” question-and-answer session will be 2 to 3:30 p.m. each day as well.
To attend the free online expo, register online at wigardenexpo.com.
From staff reports