BUILDING BASICS: An evening seminar for people thinking about building a new home will be held next month in Eau Claire.
The “ABCs of Home Building” will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 3 at the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, 4319 Jeffers Road.
Speakers will cover everything from financing to evaluating lots to comparing the costs of different kinds of construction.
Builder Sam Pabich of Pabich Homes, lender Ryan Ludy from Prevail Bank and Aaron Roths of Legends Title Services will be the panel of experts leading the seminar.
There is a $10 admission fee per person, which comes with a free ticket for the June 10 to 17 Parade of Homes.
For more information or to register, go to cvhomebuilders.com or call 715-835-2526.
From staff reports
