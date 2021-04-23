PARTNERING UP: Chippewa Valley Technical College is partnering with two area construction companies for its program that gives students hands-on experience by building a house for sale.
This is the second year that C&M Home Builders is working with CVTC students on a house in the Eau Claire area, and it is the first year of a partnership with Lund Builders for a home that CVTC’s River Falls students will build.
Construction company owners stated the arrangements help them by providing labor to build another home while also training the next generation of employees for the area’s building sector.
“It’s a win-win for both of us, and hopefully we can continue the partnership going forward,” Cody Filipczak, owner of C&M, said in a CVTC news release.
Before seeking out partnerships, CVTC’s residential construction program bought land, ordered supplies, hired subcontractors and sold the homes itself. Under the new business arrangements, the builders take on most of those duties, allowing CVTC instructors to concentrate on teaching and managing students working on the new homes.
“There’s a whole lot less risk and less on my and CVTC’s shoulders,” Brian Barth, director of CVTC’s residential construction program, said in a news release.
From staff reports