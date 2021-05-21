AWARD-WINNING: A contest the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association created for children at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic won recognition from a national trade group.
The National Association of Home Builders recently presented an Association Excellence Award to the local homebuilders association for the LEGO HomeBuilding Contest it created last spring through social media.
“The best of the programs and services local and state HBAs offer our members across our Federation are embodied in the AEA submissions,” Brian Miller, president of the national group’s Executive Officers Council, said in a news release issued on Thursday.
Following the start of “safer at home” orders in March 2020, the CVHBA created the youth contest, inviting children to submit photos of homes they built using LEGO blocks for a chance to win gift cards.
The contest received 522 submissions with 32 selected as winners and another 82 named as honorable mentions.
“We were blown away by the number of entries. Once they started to come in, they just kept coming. We had entries from all over Wisconsin, Minnesota and even a few other states,” CVHBA Executive Officer Christina Thrun said in the news release.
From staff reports