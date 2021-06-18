HYBRID TOUR: An annual tour of Dunn County gardens will be held next month through a combination of online videos and times to visit some sites in person.
The 20th year of the Stepping Stones of Dunn County garden tour will feature four video tours of gardens released throughout July via the charity’s website and Facebook page.
Two of the gardens will also be open for in-person tours late in the month:
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 24, Menomonie Community Garden, 2500 Ninth St. E.
• Noon-7 p.m., July 25-28, Lynn and Richard Nehring residence, N7263 Highway 40, about four miles south of Colfax.
There is no set fee to attend but freewill offerings are encouraged as the garden tour is a fundraiser for Stepping Stones, which provides food, shelter and support to the homeless.
Virtual tours of garden sites will begin appearing at steppingstonesdc.org during the second week of July.
An online silent auction will take place from July 23 to 31 in conjunction with the garden tour.
