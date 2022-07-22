PARADE WINNERS: Four builders won awards for their entries in last month’s Parade of Homes sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
Attendees of the parade voted on their favorite homes, resulting in awards for these builders split between different house price categories:
• Category I ($300,000-$499,999): Holzinger Homes.
• Category II ($500,000-$799,999): Pabich Homes.
• Category III (over $800,000): JW Custom Homes.
• Category IV (remodeling work): C&E Wurzer Builders.
This year’s Parade of Homes ran June 11 to 18, featuring 10 new homes and four remodeling projects.
Virtual tours of all the homes are now available to view at ParadeofHomesCV.com.
From staff reports
