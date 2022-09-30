BUILDING BASICS: Chippewa Valley residents mulling over a decision to build their own home can learn the basics of the building process at an evening seminar next week.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will host an “ABCs of Home Building” seminar at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the organization’s offices, 4319 Jeffers Road, Eau Claire.
Subjects to be covered include how to start out, what to discuss with lenders, financing a property and selecting a builder. Advice on evaluating lots, relative costs of construction, title insurance and other topics will also be part of the seminar.
A panel of local experts including builder Christian Gawin of Storybook Custom Homes, home loan lenders Michael Kitzman and Edgar Bernal of Associated Bank and Michelle Scheidler of Vinopal Title & Abstract will lead the seminar.
Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and answers.
Admission costs $10 per attendee. Each attendee will get a free ticket to February’s Home & Garden Show.
For more information or to register, go online to cvhomebuilders.com or call 715-835-2526.
• • •
50TH BIRTHDAY: The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association marked its 50th birthday this week.
Hans Solem and other local builders met in fall 1971 to establish a local homebuilders association, ultimately incorporating it the following year.
Created to advocate for area builders and their customers, the association’s initial goal was to push for legislation to keep housing affordable for homeowners, according to a news release from the group.
The association began hosting its Parade of Homes in 1975 and then added a local trades show in 1978, which eventually turned into the Home & Garden Show.
On Thursday evening, the association held a 50th birthday celebration party at the Westgate Sportsman Club in Eau Claire.