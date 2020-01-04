ICE DAM TALK: Ice dams, frosty windows and clearing snow build-up on roofs are among the topics of an evening seminar later this month in Eau Claire.
“DAM! ... It’s Cold Outside” will give advice to homeowners on preventing and dealing with problems that crop up in homes due to winter weather.
The presentation will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Chippewa Valley home Builders Association office, 4319 Jeffers Road.
Home insulation, indoor ventilation, water heater and furnace safety, and spotting warning signs of a winter-related house problem will also be discussed during the presentation.
Admission to the seminar costs $10, which comes with a free ticket to the CVHBA’s 2020 Home & Garden Show.
Register online at cvhomebuilders.com.
• • •
GARDEN GRANTS: The Eau Claire Garden Club will be offering small grants this year to community organizations planning garden-related projects.
The grants come from proceeds of the club’s Gardens in Bloom tour, which was held in July.
Groups interested in grant funding are advised to visit the club’s website, eauclairegardenclub.com, and click on the “funding requests” link. Applications are due by March 31. Grant money will be distributed to selected projects in May.
Grants awarded in previous years ranged from $50 to $300 each and went toward projects including Beaver Creek Reserve’s butterfly house, signs and fencing at Eau Claire community gardens, and Community Parks Association beautification efforts.
From staff reports