SHOWING UP BIG: Turnout for last weekend’s Eau Claire Home & Garden Show was way up with help from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 40s.
There were 5,451 people who attended the three-day show, which ran Feb. 21 to 23 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza.
This was only the second time the show has surpassed 5,000 attendees (the other year was 2004) in records going back to 1992, according to Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
“We were due a good year after last year,” she said in an email.
Coinciding with a winter storm, the 2019 show had 2,475 attendees — the lowest turnout since the show began maintaining statistics.
The CVHBA changed the show’s venue this year, giving more space to vendors than the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center where it had previously been held. The association also boosted its promotions at the event and catered each day’s events to a different audience.
For example, on Feb. 21 the show gave a ticket discount to senior citizens and held workshops geared toward older homeowners. During that evening, the show switched to a “night out” theme with beer and wine sampling. Turnout on that day alone was 1,711 — a Friday record for the show.
Attendees voted on the “People’s Choice Awards” for the best vendor booths at the show. Taking the top three places were, respectively, Brooks Home Renovations, The Natural Touch Landscaping and Midwest Manufacturing.
STOUT PLACES THIRD: A team of students from UW-Stout’s construction program took the bronze at a competition during late January in Las Vegas.
Competing against larger universities, the seven UW-Stout students placed third in the student challenge at the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show.
The 40 teams that participated in the competition were judged on their detailed proposals and presentations on how they would develop a senior living facility on a 130-acre parcel of land.
UW-Stout’s team consisted of Connor Jackson, Alex Buchacek, Tyler Christensen, Esteban Perez, Colton Salzman, Chandler Schreiber and Josh Wisniewski.
From staff reports