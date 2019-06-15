GARDEN TOUR: An annual tour of several Dunn County gardens that gives proceeds to a local charity will be later this month.
Stepping Stones’ 2019 Garden Tour will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at six gardens in the Menomonie area.
For more information on the tour, go to the Stepping Stones website, steppingstonesdc.org.
Advance tickets are available for $15 through the website and at several Menomonie businesses — Bobolink Nursery, Bookends on Main, Dick’s Fresh Market, Hive and Hollow, Marketplace Foods, Season’s Harvest Greenhouse and the Stepping Stones office, 1602 Stout Road. Tickets can be purchased for $17 during the tour at any of the participating gardens. Children under 16 are admitted to the garden tour for free.
Proceeds from the tour go toward Stepping Stones’ food pantry, shelters and community connections program.
From staff reports