SPRING FLING: A seminar later this month in Eau Claire will help homeowners plan yard and gardening projects for spring.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will host its “Spring Fling Yard & Garden” seminar at 6 p.m. on March 19 at its offices, 4319 Jeffers Road.
Attendees will get advice on yard management, garden layout, planting methods, fertilizers, mowing, soil types, watering and insect management.
Kris Woppert from Premium Lawn Service will be the presenter for this seminar.
Admission is $10 per person, which includes a free ticket to the 2020 Parade of Homes. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be provided during the seminar.
Advance registration is required by calling 715-835-2526 or going online to cvhomebuilders.com.
From staff reports