PARADE OF HOMES: Fifteen new homes and three remodeling projects will be featured in this year’s Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes, which starts next weekend.
A new addition to the annual parade is the remodeling projects, which will be available to tour 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.
The new homes also will also be open then, plus between 5 and 9 p.m. on June 10 through 14, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.
Most of the homes are in and around Eau Claire, while two are near Lake Wissota, one is in Lake Hallie and another is in rural Bloomer.
The homes represent the work of 12 builders and the residential construction program at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Advance tickets are available for $8 each through Friday via the parade’s website, paradeofhomescv.com, or at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.
Tickets cost $10 during the parade. Children 12 and younger get free admission.
