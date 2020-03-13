CLUB SALE: Two Chippewa County clubs will take orders until March 31 for native trees, shrubs and birdhouses with proceeds from sales going to scholarships, wildlife habitat improvements and community beautification efforts.
People can order a variety of small evergreen and deciduous trees, as well as some shrubs from the clubs, ordering in quantities of one to 100 each.
Bluebird, wood duck, wren, bat and bee houses made from pine or cedar are also available to order.
The Lake Wissota Garden Club and Chippewa Rod & Gun Club are teaming up for the annual sale. Order forms are available on their websites, rodngun.org and lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com.
Orders will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday, April 26, in the parking lot of Family Fare grocery store and Jacobson’s Hardware, 17168 Highway J, near Lake Wissota.