PARADE WINNERS: A house built by Chippewa Valley Technical College students is among the homes selected as favorites by attendees of the recent Parade of Homes.
More than 5,200 people attended the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s annual flagship event, which was June 8 through 15.
Attendees voted for their favorite entries and the association announced winners of those People’s Choice Awards earlier this week.
Out of 15 homes and three remodeling projects included in the parade, attendees cast the most votes for these houses with their corresponding contractors in their respective price categories:
• Under $300,000: 20174 63rd Ave. N., Chippewa Falls — Ashley Construction.
• $300,000-$370,000: 2355 McKinley Road — CVTC Residential Construction Program.
• $370,001-$450,000: 1010 S. 50th Ave. — Holzinger Homes.
• Over $450,000: 809 Timber View Drive, Altoona — JW Custom Homes.
• Remodeling project: 5572 Prill Road — Betts Bros. Remodeling.
GARDEN PARTY BENEFIT: Nonprofit organization Harvest of Talents is holding its annual garden party with proceeds going to help the needy in Rusk County.
Nate and Pam Mincoff will host the party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at their farm located at N2598 Market Road, Conrath.
The event will include tours of their garden, free refreshments and a hot rod show.
A $5 donation is requested for admission to the garden party.
From staff reports